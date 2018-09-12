CRICKET: Oakfield & Rowlands are unbeaten champions

Newly combined club win league title in first season

Warwickshire League Division 4

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI vs Aston Manor 2nd XI

Oakfield & Rowlands completed their unbeaten campaign on Saturday, but not in circumstances they would have wished for. Aston Manor were forced to concede the match earlier in the week, handing the home side 24 points. While it was an anti-climactic end to the season, the club can be very proud of their achievements in their inaugural season, where they were one of just two sides in 18 divisions to remain unbeaten. With a major league re-structure next season the team is not sure where they will compete, but hope to be playing at a slightly higher level again next term to test them further.

The club is keen to continue its forward progress and will be recruiting over the winter at all levels as they look towards further success. Running 4 teams on a Saturday, 3 on a Wednesday and also a Sunday friendly XI, along with junior sides, means there is truly an opportunity for people of all skill levels and experience to find a place to play.

Warwickshire League Division 6

Knowle & Dorridge 4th XI vs Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI

The 2nd XI travelled to K&D with high hopes of a season ending win over the bottom side. Neil Armstrong won the toss and elected to bat looking for the full 24 points. Luke Armstrong (19) and Ian Randle (34) made a solid start but a middle order collapse slowed things down, only Glyn Vaughan (29) keeping the board moving. It took some late-innings hitting from Werno Claassen to get the visitors to a competitive total, his unbeaten 68 helping Oakfield & Rowlands to 194-5 from 46 over before rain came.

After the rain break and tea, O&R declared, looking to bowl their hosts out in what remained of the game. However, things didn’t go to plan as the hosts gave one of their best batting performances of the season. After an early wicket for Luke Fernando it was one-way traffic from K&D. Werno Claassen chipped in with the second wicket, but this was to be Oakfield & Rowlands last success, as the hosts chased down their target for the loss of 2 wickets in 34 overs. A disappointing end to a tough season for the 2nds, however they showed a lot of fight in the second half of the season and demonstrated they can compete at this level.

Sunday Friendly

Oakfield & Rowlands vs Willoughby

Oakfield & Rowlands welcomed neighbours Willoughby in a local derby on Sunday. Dinesh Fernando won the toss for the hosts and elected to bat first. Despite a couple of early wickets, Dan Pfadenhauer (44) and Chris Goodwin (30) laid a sold base to build from. Another collapse threatened to derail the home side, but a couple of late cameo’s from Luke Fernando (17) and Ollie Vaughan (28 not out) took O&R to 156 all out from 35 overs.

After tea, Willoughby made a solid start to reach 73-2, and were well set to chase down their target. Luke Fernando (3-49) had other ideas to bring the hosts back into the game. Finn Miles and Dan Clowes also picked up a wicket each, but it was the part-time bowling of Chris Goodwin that proved the difference, his 4-24 bowling Willoughby out 12 short of their target in an entertaining game.