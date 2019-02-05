CRICKET: Oakfield & Rowlands begin preparations for 2019 campaign

New faces welcome at all levels as pre-season nets continue until April

Following a hugely successful first season in 2018 after their merger, Oakfield & Rowlands now turn their attention to the 2019 campaign. Pre-season nets take place every Monday evening at Rugby High School until Monday, April 8 for both juniors and seniors. Those in school years 4-7 are invited from 6pm-7pm, followed by years 8-10 from 7pm-8pm, and finally the seniors from 8pm-9pm. The junior sessions are run by fully-qualified Level 2 coaches, and the club is keen to welcome new faces at all levels.

This season the club propose to run quick cricket for Under 9s, with an Under 11s, two under 13s and an Under 15s side competing in the Rugby and District League, meaning plenty of opportunity for girls and boys from the ages of six upwards. The successful ladies' tip and run team will continue to compete on a Monday night throughout the summer in the Rugby and District Tip and Run League.

The men's senior section will remain the largest in the area with four sides on a Saturday in the Warwickshire League, three in the Rugby and District midweek 20-20 league, and friendlies on a Sunday afternoon. The Saturday 1st XI are hoping for another successful season after their unbeaten campaign in 2018 which saw them win their division.

With so much cricket on offer, the club can provide playing opportunities for players of all ability ranges, so if you are new to the area or looking for a change of club, or simply interested in trying the game for the first time, or getting involved in a voluntary capacity, you will be more than welcome.

For further information please contact Steve on 07842 590049 or Stewart on 07968 587452, or feel free to simply turn up to pre-season nets. Further information is also available on the club website www.orucc.play-cricket.com