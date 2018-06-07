CRICKET PICTURES: Another good win for Barby 3rds

Frustration for 1sts and 2nds after losing the toss

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Safe hands by Craig Scott against Olton & WW

Barby 1st XI 143-10

Olton & West Warwicks 1st XI 144-5

Barby 1sts suffered a frustrating defeat on Saturday.

Sadly as is so often the case after a week of wet weather the toss was always going to be crucial and Barby were asked to bat on a green pitch under overcast skies.

Rob Field fielding for the 1sts against Olton

Survival was the order of the day and after 25 overs Barby had only 70 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets as the ball seamed and swung prodigiously.

Will Sinclair (52) and Ryan Doubell (48) battled hard, however an eventual total of 143 looked well short as the pitch flattened out.

To add insult to injury the sun came out during the tea interval, allowing Olton’s openers to take guard in perfect batting conditions.

An early wicket for Seth Westley (6-1-17) provided some hope for Barby, however this was short lived as Olton’s Webb and Ceillam both made fluent 40s as Olton reached the victory target for the loss of five wickets.

Seth Westley took 1-17 in his six overs for the 1sts

Craig Scott (12-2-40) and Matthew Nobes (7-2-27) were the other wicket takers.

Warwickshire Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 176-6

Solihull Blossomfield 2nd XI 178-3

1sts' wicket keeper Tom Gleghorn on Saturday

Barby 2nds lost a crucial toss at Solihull. After the week’s downpours Barby arrived to find a wet and green wicket and on losing the toss were asked to bat first.

Openers Dom Craven and Richard Thompson batted with great discipline before Craven had to retire hurt for 29. Thompson contined on to make 59 and with Chris Bramley making 19 Barby finished on 176-6 after 50 overs.

Solihull started well in reply with Adam Nunnington (35) and Mick Clark (43) adding 82 for the first wicket.

As the wicket begain to dry out batting became easier as Tom Hornby made 37 not out and Jack Seifas 23 as Solihull reached 178-3 and a seven- wicket win in the 48th over.

Northamptonshire Division 12

Barby 3rd XI212-5

12-year-old Luke Satchwell bowling for Barby 3rds against Mears Ashby

Mears Ashby 2nd XI 154-9

Barby 3rds put in a superb all round team performance to secure back to back wins and comfortably see off the challenge from a strong Mears Ashby side to win by 58 runs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Captain John Hardbattle (24) and fellow opener Matt Beagley (38) repeated last week’s feat of adding 66 for the first wicket and laying solid foundations.

The two fell in quick succession, but Matt Outhwaite continued in his rich vein of form with a typical hard hitting 63 ably supported by the ever improving Tom Lynch (34no). The pair added 112 for the fifth wicket after four had fallen for 18 runs.

Barby’s 213 was a challenging target, but one which they would have felt was achievable given the short boundaries.

However Barby’s young opening attack of Charlie Britton and 12-year-old Luke Satchwell (1-37) who again impressed, kept things fairly tight in the opening overs, with the exception of the first ball of innings which quite incredibly disappeared for a huge straight six.

The evergreen Dave Norton was a model of accuracy and economy, and sent down his 10 overs in one long spell recording the fine figures of 10-2-21-1.

At the half way stage the visitors were on 92, but had lost three key wickets and this was to prove their undoing.

Steve Blanks bowled with great hostility, sending down a nice mixture of short balls and inswinging yorkers to record 4-35 from his nine overs. It was then left to Tom Lynch and Alex Watson to share the final eight overs and ensure that Mears Ashby didn’t get that ‘big over’ which would bring them back into contention.

Another feature of Barby’s performance was the excellent fielding. A few catches were dropped, but some good ones were also taken (special mention for Ben House with the gloves on) and the overall ground fielding was considerably better than that of the visitors.

Charlie Britton bowling to Mears Ashby