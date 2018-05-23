CRICKET PICTURES: Barby 3rds against Spencer Bruerne

Spirited challenge by severely depleted 3rd XI

Spencer Bruerne 2nd XI 334-6

Barby 3rd XI 110-8

Barby lost by 224 runs

A very strong side comfortably saw off a spirited challenge from a severely depleted Barby 3rds to win by the emphatic margin of 224 runs on a gorgeous summers afternoon.

After winning the toss and Spencer reached the half way stage at 100-1, with veteran Graeme Lamb (answering a late SOS to come out of retirement for the 46th time) and Charlie Britton bowling through to keep some semblance of order and control on the run rate.

The second half of the innings was as a different tale however, as Captain Hardbattle tried in vain to juggle his makeshift bowling attack in the face of a fierce onslaught from Stead (78) and the classy Keith Finson (76).

Credit goes to the Barby fielders for sticking manfully to the task in the heat, with a flurry of late wickets.

Quite an achievement given the fact the last hour of Spencer’s innings seemed to be spent almost entirely with Barby fielders retrieving lost balls from the sheep field as balls regularly got despatched for 6.

Barby got off to the worst possible start, with Lee Walters (5-35) quickly reducing the hosts to 18-5 inside the first 10 overs. With the game now gone, Barby’s task was to bat out the overs and try and claim as many batting bonus points as possible, and Captain John Hardbattle along with Emma Nobes added a crucial 35 runs partnership to steady the ship before Emma departed for a really gutsy and career best 16.

Wickets continued to tumble but Hardbattle (27no) continued to dig in and was able to bat out the innings with the support of Tom Lynch (20no) as the pair took the score from 81 to 110 to claim two batting points to go with the three bowling.