CRICKET: Pictures from Barby’s Premier Division game with Kings Heath

Batting collapse spells big defeat for 1st XI

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Dom Craven bowling for Barby 1sts against Kings Heath

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Kings Heath 1st XI 178-7

Barby 1st XI 51-10

A batting collapse saw Barby suffer a 127-run defeat to Kings Heath. After winning the toss and batting, Kings Heath totalled 178-6 after 50 overs mainly due to openers Geoff McKeever 46 and Chris Bird 47, who added 73 for the first wicket.

Barby bowler Ryan Doubell

The Barby bowlers stuck to their task well, never letting the Kings Heath batsmen take control with Ryan Doubell taking 2-28 from his 10 overs and a wicket each for Seth Westley, Dom Craven, Mathew Nobes, Craig Scott and Jason Scott.

What should have been a chance to chase down Kings Heath’s below-par total turned into a batting collapse that saw Barby slump to 11-5 as Hassan took 4-14 and with two wickets each for Ghaffar, Alam and Warden. Barby were skittled out for just 51 with only Joel Gleghorn, making 17, reaching double figures.

A much-improved batting performance is needed as Barby travel to Hampton & Solihull for their next fixture.

Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 274-7

Coleshill 275-6

A brutal innings of 126 not out from Antony Franks could not take Barby to a much needed victory in a high scoring match at Coleshill.

After being asked to bat first Barby batted well to reach 141-4 after 38 overs, with Aravind Ram making 54. Antony Franks then strode to the crease to unleash a furious hitting assault on the Coleshill bowlers, including 34 runs from one over as he smashed 126 not out including 10 sixes and 10 fours. This propelled Barby to 274-7 from their 50 overs.

Coleshill soon found themselves in trouble as 13-year-old Liam Franks seemed to be inspired by his father’s earlier heroics with the bat and took two early wickets, but the strong middle order of Coleshill started to take a grip of the game as Mike Taylor made 77 and Terry Swift 44, Jason Field 44no and Kevin Drinkwater 21. Coleshill reached the winning total with seven balls to spare to secure a three-wicket victory.