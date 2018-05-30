CRICKET PICTURES: Oakfield & Rowlands on their way to a solid win over Bournville

Pictures by Mike Baker

Warwickshire Division 4

The 1sts regroup after taking a Bounville wicket

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI v Bournville 1st XI

Oakfield & Rowlands entertained Bournville on a hot afternoon at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Having won the toss, the home side elected to bat with Chris Smith taking the new ball and making the first breakthrough.

With a number of bowling options available, Richard Burnett was able to rotate his bowlers effectively to make life difficult for the visitors.

Wicket keeper Tristan Mobbs

Mark Randle bowled his usual tight spell to pick up 2-13 and Ben Broadhurst bowled a hostile spell on the way to 3-26 as Bourneville struggled to set an imposing total. Only skipper Beech offered any resistance with 72, marshalling the tail well, but a run out and two wickets from the returning Oli Vaughan saw Bournville dismissed for a below par 147.

After tea, Oakfield & Rowlands made a solid start through skipper Richard Burnett and Tristan Mobbs, before the latter was dismissed for 34. Two more home wickets fell in quick succession before Craig Gowdy came to the crease and supported Burnett to take the hosts to a seven-wicket victory, Burnett ending 66 not out and Gowdy unbeaten on 26. Another very solid victory for the hosts.

Warwickshire Division 6

Standard 2nd XI vs Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI

David Odwell bowling for the 1st XI against Bounville

Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI are finding life tough in Division 6, just two divisions below their 1st XI.

They visited Standard on Saturday and were asked to bat on a wet wicket which hadn’t been covered effectively the night before.

They found the going tough with only skipper Rob Harris (26), Steve Hilliard (44) and Herman Claassen (23no) providing any real resistance as they closed on 135-9.

With the wicket drying the hosts found things easier and eased to a six-wicket win. Harris and Hilliard picked up a wicket each and Neil Armstrong took 2-16 but it wasn’t enough on another difficult day.

Oli Vaughan

Division 10 East

Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI v Massey Ferguson 2nd XI

The 3rd XI were soundly beaten by Massey’s 2nd XI on Saturday.

Batting first only Jake Blundell (12) and Dave Winton (10) made double figures as the hosts were bowled out for just 47. The visitors knocked this off without losing a wicket on a day to forget for the 3rd XI.

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI v Pickwick 2nd XI

In a game re-arranged from the first week of the season, the hosts were looking to complete a good weekend against Pickwick on Monday.

Chris Smith bowling against Bournville on Saturday

The visitors won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat after heavy rain overnight. This seemed a strange decision, especially when Dave Odwell picked up an early wicket.

Mark Randle carried on where he left off on Saturday, picking up the next four wickets on his way to 4-37 as the visitors struggled. Skipper Richard Burnett then removed the dangerous Zubair for 45, before Odwell and Oli Vaughan returned to clear up the tail taking 2-16 and 3-10 respectively, Pickwick being bowled out for 141.

The hosts made another solid start as they had on Saturday with Richard Burnett and Tristan Mobbs adding another 50 partnership for the first wicket, before Mobbs fell for 26. Burnett fell soon after for 41, leaving Jack Randle and Jimmy Carter to rebuild. Carter was adjusted LBW for 15 but with just 20 needed to win the game looked all over.

Randle was then bowled for 32 to give the visitors some hope, and some good bowling combined with muddled batting allowed Pickwick bat into the game, O&R lost six wickets for just 16 runs before Jamie Brightwell and Dave Odwell saw them home for a two-wicket win.

A nervy game with some concerns over the home side’s batting surfacing again, although they are well placed in second in the league after six matches.