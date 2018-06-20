CRICKET PICTURES: Tale of two centuries for Willoughby A and Braunston Paddox A

Silverstone bowler takes all nine wickets of Willoughby’s 1st XI

South Northants Cricket League

Braunston Paddox 2nd XI

Premier Division

Silverstone v Willoughby

Another piece of history was written for Willoughby on Saturday although not in the way they would have wanted as they were quite literally skittled to defeat at Silverstone with one man clearly the headline act.

Ex-Worcestershire seamer and pro Graeme Cessford bettered his recent six and seven wickets hauls with another powerful and destructive spell to send the visitors and their stumps crashing.

Karl Shingler on his way to 102, with Willoughby wicket keeper James Andrews

Having lost the toss and being sent into the field with a quick outfield and short boundaries to contend with, matters started well for Willoughby.

The father and son opening attack of Karl and Jake Quinney removed openers Key and Jackson in consecutive overs via catches from Mark Fell and Nikesh Mistry before a suicidal run out then reduced the hosts to 34 for 3.

Despite the elder Quinney pulling up injured, the score then became 42 for 4 with Cessford going for only 23 off the bowling off Fell to a sharp catch by Jake Quinney at square leg.

A fine 12-over spell of slow bowling from Dave Alcock kept the hosts in check and yielded figures of 3 for 32, including a spectacular catch taken by the also now-injured Fell.

Sean Thornton bowling for Willoughby A against Braunston Paddox

However 37 from Sach Patil and some double figures contributions lower down the order either side of a short rain delay eventually gave the hosts a total of 163-8 off 42 overs.

On paper that target was achievable, were it not for the express pace of Cessford who steamed in from close to the boundary and was to ultimately rip through the Willoughby batting line-up.

Martin Nichols was first to go playing on after settling in and guiding away two boundaries and thereafter it was a procession as eight of Cessford’s nine wickets for 24 were all bowled.

Stuart Hall top scored with 22 and Alcock made 13 but Willoughby were quite literally blown away by bowling of a completely different level, making 67 all out.

Kamesh Ganti took 4-37 and went on to make an unbeaten 110

Division 4

Willoughby A v Braunston Paddox A

It was a tale of two centuries at The Green but it was Kamesh Ganti’s unbeaten ton which secured back-to-back local derby victories for Willoughby’s 2nd XI over their neighbours.

Batting first, the visitors set a challenging total of 175-7, in no small part due to Karl Shingler making 102 with Aston Shingler adding 36. Ganti took 4-37 and Sean Thornton 3-45 for the home attack.

However Ganti was also to have a say with the bat as Willoughby recovered from being 8-2 to edge their way to victory. A fifth partnership of 80 between Ganti and Matt Smart was to prove decisive with the former then going onto make an unbeaten 110 as Willoughby reached their target at 177-5 with over three overs to spare.

Paul Beck’s 3-24 for the visitors proving in vain.

Aston Shingler batting for Braunston Paddox

Club Friendly

Bourton & Frankton v Willoughby

Sunday’s friendly at Bourton went Willoughby’s way, all set up by a useful performance with the ball and in the field from the visitors.

Batting first, Bourton were bowled out for 82 with Michael Deery taking 2-16 and Archie McMillan, Callum Hanks and younger brother Justin Hanks (on debut) all getting wickets, ahead of Sam Middlemiss going through the lower order returning 4- 9. Mick Waller with 16, Dale Coles (13) and Pat McManus (12) top scored for the hosts.

In reply, Mark Whitehead struck two early blows of his eventual 3-25 to see Willoughby wobble at 22- 2. However stand-in skipper Mark Fell 26 supported by Callum Hanks’ unbeaten 34 saw Willoughby to their target in just over 22 overs.

Fixtures: Thursday 6.30pm: Rugby & District League U15s: West Haddon & Guilsborough v Willoughby. Saturday 1.30pm Premier Division: Willoughby v Byfield. Division 4: Wardington v Willoughby A .

Sunday – 11am: U15s Lads v Dads.