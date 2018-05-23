CRICKET PICTURES: Willoughby playing Dunchurch & Bilton

Youngsters shine for hosts, with maiden half century for Quinney

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Bruce Palmer bowling for Dunchurch and Bilton

South Northants League Premier Division

Syresham 221 all out

Willoughby 120 all out

Syresham won by 101 runs

Badj Rahaman batting for Willoughby, with Stephen Reynolds keeping wicket for Dunchurch and Bilton

A five-wicket haul for captain Ben Hollis was not enough to prevent Willoughby falling to defeat at Syresham.

Batting first, the hosts and last year’s champions looked intent on defending their title and showing no mercy to the division’s newcomers as they set Willoughby a typically competitive target of 221, thanks to opener Jack Beasley making 42 and David Beasley top scoring with 52.

Hollis returned figures of 5 -50, with two wickets apiece for Ashley Rayner and Richard Foxon.

In reply, Willoughby found the hosts just as proficient with the ball as they were with the bat as only three of the visitors’ top and middle order batting could make it into double figures.

Willoughby batsman Alex Proudman

Sean Thornton with 36 and Rayner with 32 offered some belated resistance lower down the order but figures of 3-9 for Nathan Archer and 2- 12 from Richard Wyness went some way to eventually bowling out Willoughby for 120.

Division 4

Willoughby A 199-6

Dunchurch & Bilton A 82ao Willoughby won by 117 runs

A maiden half century from 15-year-old Jake Quinney and a handful of wickets shared between fellow youngsters Archie McMillan and Dan Farrow went some way to seeing Willoughby’s 2nd XI secure a comfortable local derby win against Dunchurch & Bilton.

In glorious conditions, the hosts opted to bat first and got off to a reasonable start with opener Alex Proudman (29) and Kamesh Ganti putting on 45 for the second wicket before the latter departed for the first of four wickets for Peter Reynolds.

A quick burst of wickets had the hosts at 91-5 before Ryan Perry was joined by Quinney to put on 42 for the sixth wicket, before Perry was the last of Reynolds’ 4-30 return.

However, Farrow and Quinney then put on a trouble-free unbroken stand of 66; Quinney reaching his first half century at all levels of cricket in the last over after a fine measured knock of 52 not out with Farrow adding valuable support for his 22 not out.

The D&B reply was then punctured by McMillan and Farrow as the majority of the top order were removed in quick fashion; Farrow taking 3-13 and McMillan 2-5 and having a hand in a run out.

Opener Mike Ewer offered some staunch resistance for an eventual top score of 21 but his departure off the bowling of Ganti (2-14) was preceeded by a wicket apiece for Karl Quinney and James Goodwin late on as the hosts finally bowled the visitors out for 82.

Club Friendly

Crick Lions 231 for 6

Willoughby 178 for 7

Crick Lions won by 53 runs

A late change of opponents meant Crick Lions stepped in at very short notice and were the Sunday visitors for the second week running to the Green - and they made it one-all in the impromptu 2018 series with a 53-run victory.

Crick – aided by two Willoughby faces - batted first and made 231-6. M Gough made a fine half century, with WCC stand-ins Alex Proudman and Ben Hollis adding 36 and 22 respectively.

Kishan Parmar took 2-29, Mark Fell 2-28 with a wicket apiece for youngsters Rees Moor and Sam Middlemiss.

In reply, Willoughby’s positive start saw opener Ian Andrews make a useful 57 and Rayner 29.

Although the momentum of the run-chase petered out thanks to some useful bowling by the visitors, Moor, in at 8, crafted a well-worked and useful contribution on senior debut, finishing with a very credible 25 not out as Willoughby closed on 178 for 7, 53 runs adrift.

Fixtures:

(Thursday) – 6.15pm: Rugby & District League:U15s: Rugby CC v Willoughby.

Saturday – 1.30pm: South Northants League: Premier Division: Willoughby v Charlton, Division 4: Flecknoe v Willoughby A.