CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Another great win for unbeaten Oakfield & Rowlands 1sts

Warwickshire League Division 4

Skipper Richard Burnett top scored with 58 not out

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI vs Attock 3rd XI

Oakfield & Rowlands took on Attock in what turned out, as expected, to be a difficult game on Saturday. Attock needed a win to keep them in touch with the hosts while Oakfield & Rowlands were looking to continue their unbeaten season and consolidate their top two position.

Home skipper Richard Burnett won the toss and after much deliberation elected to field first on a hot day. He was questioning his decision as the visitors made a flying start until Dave Odwell joined the attack and picked up two wickets in an over. Sarmad however held firm for the visitors and despite a wicket from Jamie Brightwell, he laid the foundations for a huge score with an excellent century. Brightwell dismissed him for 102 but Attock were well set at 180-4 with 16 overs still to go. At this point Ben Broadhurst returned to the attack, this time bowling his off-breaks, and put the hosts right back in the game. He turned things around with a hattrick, and then picked up a 4th wicket on the way to 4-36 as the visitors slipped to 198-8. At this point Attock fought back in the last few overs finishing on a healthly 237-8 from their 50 overs.

After tea, the hosts new they had a tough chase on their hands after over 3 hours in the heat. After losing an early wicket, all of the top 5 made a start but no-one went on to make a significant contribution as Oakfield & Rowlands slipped to 100-5, and their unbeaten record was in danger. They dug in to reach 157-7 to give real hope of claiming a draw when the game really changed.

Bowler Riv Monsell

Skipper Richard Burnett was joined by Ollie Vaughan and the pair counter-attacked to put the pressure back on Attock. The visitors began to run out of ideas as an improbable victory for the home side became possible. The pair added 86 to get within touching distance of victory when Vaughan holed out for a fine 43 with just 3 needed to win. Skipper Richard Burnett held his nerve, scoring the winning runs of the first ball of the penultimate over to seal victory with an unbeaten 58.

The win further consolidates 2nd place in the league and keeps the pressure on leaders Warwick, who also won. What bodes well for Oakfield & Rowlands is their ability to pick up positive results when the odds are against them, which will be important in the run-in this season.

Warwickshire League Division 6

Four Oaks Saints 2nd XI v Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI

Jack Randle

The second XI travelled to Sutton Coldfield to take on a strong Four Oaks side on Saturday. The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. They made an excellent start with a 200 run opening stand between Hemming and Jandu, who have played as many 1st XI games this season as 2nd XI. This laid the foundations for a huge score but to their credit, the visitors fought back to bowl the hosts out for 261. Herman Claassen led the way with 4-46, and was well supported by Darren French (2-56) and skipper Rob Harris (2-53), with Mark Randle also picking up a wicket.

After tea, Rob Harris again led by example, making 55 to lay a solid platform for the run chase. Glyn Vaughan chipped in with 29 however none of the top order could make the telling innings that was needed for a successful chase. Batting for the draw became the sensible option, and some late hitting by Steve Hilliard took the visitors to 199-8 with a ball to go. Looking to get the final batting point for 200, Hilliard was bowled by one that kept low for 43, but the draw gave Oakfield & Rowlands enough points to pull out of the bottom two.

Warwickshire League Division 10 East

Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI v Highway Spartans 3rd XI

Oliver Vaughan made 43 on Saturday

The 3rd XI took on Highway at Swinford on Saturday, and as in the 1st and 2nd XI games, the captain led the way with the bat. Having been asked to bat first, skipper Ian Randle was the mainstay of the Oakfield & Rowlands innings, making 96 before being run out in the heat. He was well supported by Dinesh Fernando (16) and Alan Fisher (13) as the home side closed their innings on 176-7.

Highway found things a little easier with the bat, easing to a seven-wicket victory. Luke Fernando led the attack well with 2-41 and Sam Miles picked up a wicket, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the visitors.

Sunday Friendly

Oakfield & Rowlands vs West Bridgford Legion

Oakfield &Rowlands entertained a slide from Nottingham in a friendly on Sunday. The hosts batted first and made 219-5 from their 40 overs, with 13 year old Liam Denipitiya making his first senior half century with 52 not out. He was supported by Finn Miles (36), Ollie Vaughan (33) and Andy Clowes (31) as the hosts made a competitive total.

It turned out the Nottinghamshire outfit had a strong batting line up, easing to a 5 wicket win with nearly 10 overs to spare. Luke Fernando capped a good weekend with the ball with 2-13, while Dan Clowes picked up 2-67 and Chris Goodwin the other wicket in a losing cause.