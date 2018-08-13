CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Barby 1sts and 3rds in action at Longdown Lane on Saturday

Single-run defeat for 1sts, but impressive win for 3rds in promotion hunt

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Danny Scott bowling for Barby 1sts against Hampton & Solihull on Saturday

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 155-10

Hampton & Solihull 1st XI 156-10

Hampton & Solihull won by 1 run

Craig Scott in the 1st XI's single run defeat

Barby put in a below par batting performance to lose by the narrow margin of a single run against Hampton & Solihull. After winning the toss and asking Hampton to bat first, Barby’s opening bowlers Ryan Doubell and Will Sinclair took early wickets to reduce Hampton to 34-3 and this became 45-4 as Seth Westley took a wicket in his second over.

Ash Chakrapani then rebuilt the Hampton innings as he made 50 with the help of Mark James, who made 22. Hampton were eventually bowled out for 156 in the 45th over with two wickets each for Sinclair, Craig Scott, Danny Scott and Mathew Nobes.

Barby started their reply with Nobes looking in good touch before being the first wicket to fall for 17 with the score on 25. Barby continued to lose wickets as Rob Field (23) and Ryan Doubell (22) made starts, but couldn’t go on to make a match winning score and found themselves on 101-7.

Danny Scott then brought Barby back in with a chance of winning before he became the fifth Barby batsman to be given out LBW for the innings’ top score of 33. At 139-9, 18 runs were still needed for victory. Sinclair and Seth Westley then added 16 runs for the last wicket and Barby looked as though they may get over the winning line before Westley was bowled by Tom Keyte just one run short of the Hampton total. Keyte finished with 3-36 and Jahangier Khan 3-31.

Steve Webb top scored with 76 in Barby 3rds' win

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 223-6

Bronze 2nd XI 159-4

Match Abandoned

Chey Manzella batting for Barby 3rds against Wellingborough Old Grammarians 3rds

Barb’ys 2nd XI fixture eventually fell victim to the weather as the rain arrived and no further play was possible. Barby batted first and made 223-6 in their 50 overs as Dom Craven (54), Chris Bramley (32), Brent Doubell (32), Joe Bramley (24), and Joe Hardbattle (21) all made contributions.

In reply Bronze were well on their way to victory on 159-4 but had to settle for a winning draw when the rain came, after Jonty Craven took two early wickets, Kurusamy made 62 and Rasool was 30 not out.

Barby 3rds 231-5

Old Grammarians 3rds 213-8

Barby 29pts beat Old Grammarians 7pts by 18 runs

Barby moved into the promotion places with three games remaining after narrowly defeating Old Grammarians in a high scoring contest under cloudy skies at the BCG.

After being inserted with rain forecast later on, Barby made a solid start in the form of Captain Hardbattle and Beagley, before Beagley fell for 15 with the score on 40. Steve Webb joined his captain at the crease and the pair added a run-a-ball 82 for the second wicket before Hardbattle holed out for 30.

Manzella struck two huge sixes in a brief stay, but it was left to Webb (76) to continue the good work with an excellent innings before the in-form Tom Lynch (29no) and Fred Webb (12no) added 32 priceless runs for the sixth wicket to take Barby to a very challenging 231-5 and full batting points.

With rain predicted, the visitors knew they need to be above 116 after the 20 over mark to be ahead of the required rate should the heavens open, and opener Gantra attacked the new ball bowlers and made the most of the luck that came his way. Luke Satchwell bowled a superb spell of 5-0-16-1 and escaped punishment as he bowled a perfect length to the batsmen.

At the half way stage Grammarians were exactly half way on 116-1 but in the box seat with wickets in hand. At this point Hardbattle turned to bowler of the season Charlie Britton and the returning Steve Blanks, and the pair bowled almost unchanged throughout the second half of the game to turn the game on its head.

Blanks’s first over was a game changer as he took two wickets, including the priceless one of Gantra for an excellent 80. Old Grammarians started to fall behind the required run rate as Barby squeezed in the field, and the rain which seemed likely to end play at any moment was holding off for play to continue.

Blanks ended up with the hugely impressive figures of 5-38 from his ten overs, bowling an excellent full length and hitting the stumps three times. Britton took 2-47, including the dangerous Charlie Bridgeford for 16, who in an act of great sportsmanship gave himself out and walked off when no-one heard the nick to keeper Mark Jones, his second fine catch behind the timbers.

A few lusty late blows made the last few overs a bit nervy as the visitors never gave up on the chase, but an important tight penultimate over from Chey Manzella ensured Barby closed out the win and gained another 29 points in their quest for third place.