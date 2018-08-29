CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Champions Willoughby A playing Dunchurch & Bilton A

Willoughby's round-up from the final games of the season

South Northants Division 4

James Goodwin batting for Willoughby, with Dunchurch & Bilton wicket keeper Colin Horton

Willoughby A v Dunchurch & Bilton A

Willoughby A 183 for 6

Dunchurch & Bilton A 128 for 9

Willoughby A won by 55 runs

Fergus Deery

Willoughby’s second eleven crowned their Division 4 title promotion winning season with a comfortable victory over their Dunchurch and Bilton counterparts.

With promotion already in the bag, any pressure for Willoughby to muster a handful of points to become champions was well and truly off with the added bonus before the game that the league title was also secured from a points adjustment by the League going in their favour.

Nevertheless, local pride was at stake and batting first in a match reduced to 37 overs, Willoughby posted a useful target for the visitors to aim at, making 183-6.

James Goodwin led the way with the bat and fell short of what would have been a maiden century in his first season with the club, top scoring with 96.

Paul Jordan bowling for Dunchurch & Bilton A

That knock was boosted late on by the father and son combination of Fergus and Michael Deery also making 24 not out and 19 not out respectively in an unbeaten stand of 40.

In reply, Dunchurch & Bilton were well adrift at the close, reaching 128 for 9.

The evergreen Pete Sarson top scored for the visitors with 28 as three wickets apiece for Sean Thornton and Kamesh Ganti went some way to seeing Willoughby close the game down in their favour and bring the 2nd XI season to a close in suitable fashion.

South Northants Division 4

Peter Reynolds bowling to Willoughby's Fergus Deery

Wardington v Willoughby A

Wardington 183 all out

Willoughby A 184 for 4

Willoughby won by 6 wickets

There was joy for Willoughby’s second team the previous weekend too as they all but wrapped up the league title thanks to a fine performance with the bat away at Wardington.

Batting first, Wardington set the visitors a testing target making 183 all out; Watts top scoring with 65 as Kamesh Ganti (3-35), Fergus Derry (2-22) and John Gregson (2-29) leading the bowling stats.

That total looked even more distant for the visitors with a wicket falling in the first over.

However, Ganti and skipper Badj Rahman rectified matters in some style posting a record partnership for the season for the team of 158.

Ganti fell agonisingly just short of a century making 95 with Rahman choosing a very apt time to make a deserved and overdue half century with 54.

Despite both falling with the target in sight, Willoughby reached 184-4 with four overs to spare to put them on the threshold of the Division 4 league title.

South Northants Cricket League Premier Division

Byfield v Willoughby

Byfield 196 for 6

Willoughby 162 all out

Byfield won by 34 runs

Willoughby ended their 2018 SNCL campaign with a loss in a game which had something of an end-of-season feel to it.

With nothing really to play for and both sides already assured of Premier Division cricket next term, the hosts took to the crease first and set a total of 196- 6.

Lee Parkinson top scored for Byfield with 50 as Lee Johnson (2-39), Richard Foxon (2-41) and Dave Alcock (2-15) all took a pair of wickets apiece.

In reply, Willoughby’s run chase fell just short for the second week running, as they were bowled out for 162.

Martin Nichols (22) and Stuart Hall (45) gave the innings early promise and momentum, but despite Ashley Rayner making 23 and Foxon adding 33 in mid order the visitor’s batting could not quite muster the necessary additional runs to get them over the line.

Nevertheless, a comfortable eighth place finish in the final standings represents a good return for Willoughby in their first season back in the top flight and just reward for the hard work of captain Ben Hollis in bringing the feel good factor back to the 1st XI both on and off-the-field.

South Northants Cricket League Premier Division

Willoughby v Silverstone

Silverstone 226 for 6

Willoughby 211 for 8

Silverstone won by 15 runs

The previous weekend Willoughby came up just short in an entertaining high scoring game with Silverstone the weekend before but it was their points allocation and results elsewhere which meant it was smiles all around for both teams.

In a match reduced to 35 overs a side, the visitors posted a very competitive total making 226 for 6.

Opener Andrew Key made 58 which was added to by David Williams with a top score of 84 as Lee Johnson (2- 45), Richard Foxon (2 - 27), Ashley Rayner (1 - 21) and Jake Quinney (1 -40) shared the wickets.

Willoughby gave another good account of themselves in with the bat but wickets fell at crucial times to see their efforts ultimately peter out.

Their reply was once again headed by Tom Stevenson with the 19-year -continuing his rich vein of form with an impressive knock of 82.

Rayner made 39, Stuart Hall added 29 and Ian Andrews a late 21 but the visitors did enough with the ball to restrict Willoughby to 211 for 8 at the close.

However, the points return from the game coupled with results elsewhere meant any late threat of relegation was averted and Willoughby’s Premier Division status was secured for next season.

Fixtures:

Friday – 6pm: Under 15 Tour: Snettisham v Willoughby Under 15s.

Saturday – 11am: Under 15 Tour: Bircham v Willoughby Under 15s

Club Friendly -1.30pm

Willoughby v Martins CC