CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Newbold take on newly combined club, Oakfield & Rowland United 3rds

Warwickshire League

Newbold line up for the first league game of the season

Division 4

Collycroft 1st XI vs Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI

After the bad weather of recent weeks, Oakfield & Rowlands finally managed to get their inaugural season up and running on Saturday when they visited Collycroft.

This was an historic day for the players who made up the first team since the merger of Oakfield and Rowlands over the winter, and expectations were high going into the game.

Hassan Shah batting for Oakfield & Rowland United 3rds at Parkfield Road on Saturday

Captain Richard Burnett won the toss and despite the warm weather he sensibly elected to bowl on a wicket and outfield still soft from the awful spring weather.

Oli Vaughan, returning from a serious knee injury, took the new ball with veteran swing bowler Dave Odwell, and it wasn’t long until Vaughan was back in the groove and in the wickets.

He clean bowled the home sides opener then their number three first ball to get Oakfield off to a great start.

In tandem with Odwell, the pair bowled with discipline to make scoring difficult and both were rewarded as wickets fell at regular intervals. Odwell (1-20 from 8 overs) picked up the third wicket while Vaughan picked up 5-28 from 9 overs on his comeback as Oakfield dominated.

Tom Dell bowling for Newbold in this Warwickshire Division 10 East derby

A Jack Randle run out left the hosts 43-7 but Collycroft dug in a little before Jamie Brightwell and Mark Randle picked up a wicket each as Collycroft were dismissed for just 71.

Skipper Richard Burnett opened with Tristan Mobbs but the former was run out for just 3 to give the hosts some hope.

Mobbs worked hard in tough conditions but was caught for 7 leaving Collycroft with the chance of picking up some bonus points.

Jack Randle was joined by Stewart Burnett and the pair ensured no further alarm for Oakfield with Randle ending on 27 not out and Burnett 13 not out to give the newly-formed club the perfect start to the season.

Ian Randle on his way to 72 for O&RU 3rds, with Barry Rees keeping wicket for Newbold

Warwickshire Division 6

Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI v Bulkington 1st XI

The 2nd XI entertained Bulkington in what turned out to be a similarly one-sided affair to the 1st XI game, unfortunately with the hosts on the wrong end.

Oakfield won the toss and elected to bat on a hot afternoon, but were undone by the visitors opening bowlers Joe Conneelly and Sam Gisbourne, who reduced O&R to 41-7.

The hosts simply couldn’t recover and ended up being bowled out for just 60, John Arden top-scoring with 20.

This was never likely to be enough and despite and early run out and wicket from Steve Hilliard, Bulkington completed an 8-wicket win soon after tea.

Newbold bowler Sam Letts

Bulkington look like one of the stronger sides in the division but Oakfield & Rowlands know they will perform better than this once the season progresses.

Warwickshire League

Division 10 East

Newbold 1st XI vs Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI

Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI travelled to Newbold for an early season derby on Saturday.

Having been asked to bat first, O&R’s innings was built around skipper Ian Randle’s 72, who opened the innings and batted until the final over. Sam Miles supported well with 35 as Oakfield closed on 153-4 in tough conditions with a slow outfield.

O&R were always in the game in response, particularly after three early wickets from youngster Sam Miles, who finished with 3-34.

Veteran Bryan Acford chipped in with 2-27 and Hasan Shah picked up one as the game ebbed and flowed, but Newbold skipper Richard Meacham proved the difference with an excellent unbeaten 100, as the home side won by 4 wickets.