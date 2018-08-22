CRICKET SLIDESHOW: Oakfield & Rowlands 2nds batting against Bridge Trust

Unbeaten 1sts notch up seventh win in a row and host league leaders Warwick this weekend

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Luke Armstrong top scored with 86

Warwickshire League Division 4

Ward End Unity 1st XI v Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI

An devastating opening spell from Ollie Vaughan set Oakfield & Rowlands on their way to another victory on Saturday, their seventh in a row.

Skipper Richard Burnett won the toss and elected to field when faced with a very green pitch.

Ian Randle made 47

The pitch actually played OK and with the small boundaries at Ward End a decent total was on the cards.

However Vaughan had other ideas and after picking up an early wicket, he followed up with three more in his third over to reduce the hosts to 11-4, all clean bowled or LBW.

Dave Odwell kept things tight at the other end as the hosts batted cautiously and looked to rebuild. This was not made any easier with a needless run out, Jack Randle and Vaughan combining to pick up the fifth wicket.

The hosts continued to dig in and it took the introduction of Jamie Brightwell to pick up the sixth and seventh wicket, before Odwell returned from the other end to pick up the eighth with the score yet to reach 80. Brightwell (3-43) picked up the ninth before the biggest partnership of the innings took place in just four overs, last man Ahmed scoring a quickfire unbeaten 24 to get the hosts to 109 before Mark Randle had him well caught by Odwell.

Captain Neil Armstrong hit 27

With nearly an hour until the tea break, the visitors had a quick turnaround and faced 14 overs before the break.

They lost skipper Richard Burnett early for 5, but Jimmy Carter and Jack Randle negotiated a hostile opening spell to reach tea at 61-1.

After the break they moved the score to 78 before Randle was bowled for 20. However Carter was looking in good form and soon reached his 50 as the hosts’ hopes faded.

Rob Harris (9 not out) kept Carter company as the visitors sealed an eight-wicket win, Carter ending unbeaten on 62.

The victory was made even sweeter when news later filtered through that table-toppers Warwick had suffered a surprise loss to Bourneville leaving the title race wide open. Oakfield & Rowlands remain unbeaten and entertain Warwick on Saturday in what increasingly looks like the game that will have a huge bearing as to who wins the title.

Warwickshire League

Division 6

Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI v Bridge Trust 1st XI

Oakfield & Rowlands entertained table-topping Bridge Trust on Saturday and gave a good account of themselves despite suffering a defeat.

Skipper Neil Armstrong elected to bat having won the toss, and this looked a good call as Luke Armstrong continued his recent excellent form, making 86 at the top of the order. Ian Randle opened with him and chipped in with 47 to help set a solid platform.

Neil Armstrong chipped in with 27 before being run out, while 34 from Steve Hilliard and 16 from Darren French helped the hosts to a competitive 230-7.

The visitors have a strong batting line up and they were on form after tea with opener Kayani scoring a hundred before Luke Armstrong ran him out.

The Claassen brothers Herman and Werno picked up a wicket each but the visitors showed why they are top of the table as they eased to a seven-wicket win in 40 overs.

Warwickshire League

Division 10 East

Nuneaton 4th XI v Oakfield and Rowlands 3rd XI

Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI picked up an excellent victory on their travels on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first, Alan Fisher (20) and Sam Miles (39) opening up to build a solid platform for a score of 200 plus.

George Smith upped the run rate with 46, and their were useful contributions from Brian Harris (30 not out), Finn Miles (24), skipper Dinesh Fernando (17) and Cameron Gwynne (11 not out) as Oakfield & Rowlands finished on a very competitive 256-8 from their 45 overs.

Oakfield & Rowlands young bowlers were confident with a big total to defend, and they did most of the damage on the way to a fine victory.

Luke Fernando (3-14) continued his good form, while Finn Miles (2-43) and Matthew Warburton (2-52) provided support from the other end.

There was also a wicket for Guy Smith as Nuneaton were dismissed for 138, meaning a comprehensive 118-run victory.