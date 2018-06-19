CRICKET: Strong batting by Barby ahead of big weekend

First national round of Village Cup at home to Pelsall on Sunday

Pictures from Barby 1sts v Aston Manor - by Mike Baker

Will Sinclair

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 268-5 in 50 Overs (16 points)

Aston Manor 1st XI 182-5 in 50 Overs (7 points)

Barby 1st XI winning draw

Will Sinclair

Barby 1st X1 dominated Saturday’s league encounter with Aston Manor picking up 16 points for a winning draw after a strong batting performance.

ob Field and Will Sinclair became Barbys 5th opening combination in 7 matches and started brightly. Both ran quickly between the wickets putting pressure on fielders before the pacey Field was dismissed for 23. Craig Scott (72)then came in to become the mainstay of the innings first putting on 103 with the equally solid Sinclair (64) before playing a supporting role to cameos from Tom Gleghorn (17), Jason Scott (38) and finally Ryan Doubell who came in with three overs left, plundering 22 not out off only eight balls.

After early movement the pitch had flattened out and whilst 268 for 5 was a good total, it was by no means unchaseable with Aston Manor having a number of paid players in their ranks. Seth Westley (1-22)and Ryan Doubell (0-32) took the new ball and both created chances with little luck whilst keeping the scoreboard in check. The loss of the first wicket brought 18 year old Indian, Ibbat Thaman to the crease off the back of a double century in his last game. Thaman looked a fantastic player before being undone for 48 by a quick Yorker from Will Sinclair (1-36), his runs coming at better than a run a ball. From that moment on, despite a quickfire 34 from Suliman, Manor settled for a draw.

Scott brothers Dan (1-34) and Craig (1-37) together with Matty Nobes(1-11) all bowled tidily but wickets were hard to come by, Manor finishing on 182-5.

Craig Scott

Barby play what promise to be two exciting home games this weekend, entertaining Standard on the Saturday before facing Pelsall in the First National round of the National Village Knockout on Sunday. All are welcome and the bar will be open.

St Michaels 74 2nds v Barby 3rds

Barby 169-8 (40 overs)

St Michaels 122 all out (34.3 overs)

Craig Scott

Barby (29pts) beat St Michaels (6pts) by 47 runs

Barby made it four wins in a row with another impressive away victory, this time at near neighbours St Michaels Bugbrooke 74 by the comfortable margin of 47 runs. After being put into bat on a sporting wicket, Matt Beagley and makeshift opener Tom Lynch reached 22 without alarm before Beagley fell for 8.

Chey Manzella making his first appearance of the season signalled his intentions by drilling his first ball back over the bowlers head first bounce for four, and he and Lynch took the score onto 45 before Lynch fell for 19.

Wickets started to fall with alarming regularity after that for the visitors, with star batsmen Hawkins falling for 0, before Manzella went shortly after for a hard hitting 31 off just 19 balls including 6 impressive boundaries. At 61-4 Barby were now in trouble, and things got worse with Peter Satchwell departing second ball closely followed by son Luke for 2. Barby took drinks with the team looking down the barrel at 81-6 at the half way point, with a lot resting on the shoulders of Aravind Ram.

Ram and Steve Blanks combined to put on an important partnership of 36 before Ram fell to the impressive bowling of St Michaels Captain John Chapman (3-25) for a well complied 38. With the score on 117-7 after 29 overs, Barby skipper John Hardbattle who had dropped down the order nursing a hamstring injury came to the crease and provided much needed support for Blanks who continued to play well and attack the bowling with much success. The pair added a match defining 52 run partnership and batted out the remainder of the overs with Blanks eventually falling to the final ball of the innings for a joint career best of 44. Hardbattle finished on 17no and somehow Barby had scraped together 169-8, a more than reasonable effort on a tricky pitch and given the sudden fall of middle order wickets.

Father and Son combination of Peter and Luke Satchwell took the new ball and it wasn’t long before Peter had the home team opening batsman hopping around the crease as he worked up a serious head of steam off his full run up. 2 early wickets from Peter Satchwell soon saw the hosts slide to 15-2, and Son Luke joined the party by taking 2 wickets of his own in his 3rd over including the prize scalp of Peter Lyons who made 92 not out last weekend with a beauty.

Craig Scott

Satchwell senior claimed a third wicket to leave the hosts on 54-5 after just 9 overs as the hosts batted as if they had a bus to catch, with big shots being played almost every ball. Chey Manzella and Charlie Britton were introduced into the attack and both carried on where the new ball bowlers had left off.

Manzella belied the fact that he hadn’t turned his arm over for almost a year by bowling a superb spell of 9.3-1-21-3, and Charlie Britton repeated last week’s feat of bowling 10 overs straight through to end with the excellent economical figures of 10-3-22-1.

20 overs of the team batting second needed to have been bowled to get a result, and with rain in the air and wickets falling steadily the hosts tried to get themselves above the run rate but were being pegged back by Manzella and Britton.

At 94-9 the game looked up, but last pair Culverhouse and Chapman weren’t giving up without a fight, forcing Barby skipper Hardbattle to deploy in out fields in an attempt to dry up the runs and not ‘go chasing’ the wicket. The tactic worked, as Manzella took the final wicket his superb spell of bowling deserved to break the annoyingly obdurate last wicket stand of 28 and ensure the visitors made the short journey back up the A45 with another 29pts in the bag and third place in the table firmly in their sights.

Tom Gleghorn