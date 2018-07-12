CRICKET: Three cup finals for Rugby CC’s juniors

Final session of Kwik Cricket for youngest players this weekend

Barby Cricket Club hosted a wonderfully successful junior cricket finals day in the Rugby & District League.

Rugby CC Under 15s

The sun continued to shine, setting the scene for a great day of cricket which started in the morning with Willoughby under 15s taking on Rugby CC.

Willoughby have performed well in the league all season and led by man of the match, Jake Quinney, set Rugby a total that proved too great.

On the next pitch, hosts Barby played against Rugby Under 11s. Being put into bat, Rugby set their highest total of the season of 144 for 2 wickets from 16 overs.

Fielding a younger side, Barby found the Rugby attack difficult to manage. Whilst Barby will be stronger for the experience next season, Rugby continued as they have all season with a strong performance.

Rugby CC Under 11s

In the week that followed, the Rugby Under 11s team went on to take the league title and have gone all season unbeaten.

The afternoon match saw hosts Barby take on Rugby in the Under 13s age group. The heat was brutal for the players but the quality of the cricket was unaffected, with both sides showing the reason why they are in the final.

As with the U11s, Rugby came out victorious and have also taken the league title in the same week. The U13s team have now been unbeaten for two seasons now.

A big thank you to the entire Barby team for hosting an extremely well run event and for their extra support to keep the players well watered.

Rugby CC Under 13s

In the younger age group, Rugby held their penultimate Kwik Cricket session at the weekend. This group plays with a soft ball and the children learn some of the basic skills of the game, although many enjoyed running through the water sprinkler to complete their run the highlight in the high temperatures.

If you wish to take part in the final Kwik Cricket session of the season then please register your interest via chriscarr2012@yahoo.com. After the session on Sunday, July 15, the Kwik Cricket will resume in the summer term of 2019.