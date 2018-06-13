CRICKET: Tough weekend for Oakfield & Rowlands teams

Pictures from their 2nd XI game against Moseley Ashfield on Saturday

Pictures by Mike Baker

Chris Goodwin

Warwickshire Division 4

Southam 1st XI v

Oakfield & Rowlands 1st XI

With several players unavailable, O&Rs’ strength in depth was to be tested on Saturday when they visited Southam.

Stand-in captain Mark Randle won the toss and elected to field first. The visitors were soon amongst the wickets with one each for Riv Monsell and Dave Odwell.

However a couple of dropped catches were to cost O&R dear as Southam built a bit stand for the third wicket between Clewes and Upton.

Ben Broadhurst eventually trapped Clewes LBW for 38, but Upton held the innings together with a fine century, and despite two wickets each for Chris Smith and Mark Randle Southam completed their innings at a competitive 181-7.

Oakfield & Rowlands’ response was well anchored by Jimmy Carter, opening up for the first time this season.

However, the visitors continued their habit of losing wickets at key times to make life hard. Craig Gowdy joined Carter and the pair added 50 for the fourth wicket before Gowdy was caught for 27.

Carter completed a fine half century before departing to trying to up the run rate as the game remained in the balance. Ben Broadhurst made a well-constructed 31 but wickets continued to fall at the wrong time.

In the end Randle and Smith came together to bat out the final two overs as O&R had to settle for a disappointing draw on 169-9.

Division 6

Oakfield & Rowlands 2nd XI v Moseley Ashfield 2nd XI

The 2nd XI’s tough season continued with a heavy defeat.With players called up to the 1st XI it was always going to be a tough day for the hosts who were asked to bat first having lost the toss. Only Alex Winton made double figures with 22 not out as O&R were dismissed for just 82, a target the visitors reached without losing a wicket.

Division 10 East

Bablake Old Boys 3rd XI v Oakfield & Rowlands 3rd XI

The third XI also had a tough day at Bablake. Batting first, O&R made just 110, with Brian Harris making 19 and Andy Robinson 18. Bablake made relatively easy work of the run chase, losing just two wickets to Jack Watts and Matthew Warburton.

Division 12 East

Oakfield & Rowlands 4th XI v Wilnecote 2nd XI

The 4th XI also suffered a defeat. Having been asked to bat the visitors made just 78, Sam Miles the mainstay of the innings with 78. The bowling unit is performing well at this level, but didn’t have enough runs on the board to play with.

They did however take five wickets through youngsters Finn Miles (2-11), James Sarkies (2-24) and Joe Green (1-27) in an encouraging performance.

The club hope for better results in the coming weeks with better availability helping to strengthen all sides.

