CRICKET: Unbeaten Willoughby Under 15s celebrate league and cup double

Team bring curtain down on RDCL junior cricket days in style

Rugby and District Cricket League Under 15 League

Willoughby’s Under 15s brought the curtain down on their RDCL junior cricket days and league and cup season ‘double’ season in style with a comprehensive final week success away at Long Itchington.

Having lost the toss, the visitors batted first and with a re-jigged batting order set another competitive total of 132 -5 off their 20 overs. Ethan Porter returned from injury top scored with 42, Dan Farrow 21 and Sam Wincott-Thomas 16, with Scott Haywood taking 2-16.

The visitors threw the ball around the squad for the hosts’ reply, which was soon on the back foot as Archie McMillan (2- 3) removed both openers.

Wincott-Thomas took two wickets with wickets also shared amongst all the bowlers, including for wicketkeeper James Andrews who removed LI skipper Hart for 17. Luke Haywood was to top score for LI, but the hosts were eventually bowled out at the start of the final over for 82, 50 runs adrift.

The win caps off a memorable campaign for the Willoughby youngsters, many of whom are now established figures in the club’s adult sides. Having already landed the League KO Cup earlier in the month and secured the league title last week, this success also ensured they ended the season unbeaten ahead of their end of season tour at the end of next month.

Team: Jake Quinney (capt), Dan Farrow, Archie McMillan, Callum Hanks, Sam Wincott-Thomas, Rees Moor, Ethan Porter, Sam Middlemiss, James Andrews, Ed Haskell, Michael Deery, Liam Franks, Dom Whitfield, Justin Hanks