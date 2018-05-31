CRICKET: Undefeated weekend for Barby

Club through to Northamptonshire Regional Final of National Village Cup

Warwickshire Cricket League Premier Division

Barby 1st XI 196-4

Hampton & Solihull 1st XI 195-9

Barby 1st XI Won by 6 Wickets

Barby secured a valuable 6-wicket victory at Hampton and Solihull on Saturday to maintain a mid table spot in the Warwickshire Premier Division.

After successive heavy defeats, the game had taken on a must win feel and with the pitch starting damp, Joel Gleghorn asked to bowl first hoping for early wickets. Seth Westley obliged picking up 2-13 off his first 6 over spell along with Ryan Doubell 2-26 off 10 overs, delivered leaving H&S's Matt James (67) to rebuild the innings along with with Michael Pickering( 49). Some lower order hitting and lapses of concentration in the field saw H&S through to a below par but still defendable 195 off their 50 overs. Craig and Jason Scott both chipped in with a wicket a piece, whilst Westley finished with 3-44.

Barby’s batting has been the week suit of late but and despite the return of Will Sinclair after a 3 week holiday, once more early wickets fell. At 72-4 when Ryan Doubell walked out to join Craig Scott in the 25th over, the game was at best in the balance. What followed was a chanceless 124 run partnership that enabled Barby to canter to victory with 4 overs to spare. Doubell (71 not out off 71 balls) started watchfully after successive (albeit unlucky) ducks but quickly found rhythm, running well between the wickets with Scott (62 not out off 103).

Barby entertain Olton on Saturday

Warwickshire Cricket League Division 7

Barby 2nd XI 211-8 11 points

Bronze 2nd XI 225-8 17 points

Match Drawn

Barby and Bronze 2nd XIs played out a high scoring draw at the BCG. After winning the toss and asking Bronze to bat first, some steady bowling from the Barby bowlers never let the Bronze batsmen get away as they reached 92-3 after 25 overs, the halfway point of the innings.

With 13-year-old Liam Franks taking 2-20 from his seven overs, the Bronze innings started to gain momentum thanks to Praveen who made 63 and Keith Butt with 54 sharing a partnership for the fourth wicket of 129. It was only the introduction to the bowling attack of 12-year-old Will Tarrant who took 2-21 from four overs, who pegged back Bronze to a par score of 225-8 from 50 overs.

Barby, in reply, started well before Dom Craven was dismissed to a one-handed catch at point. This started a collapse from 46-1 to 73-6 with Bronze scenting victory. The experienced pair of Richard Tarrant and Antony Franks, looking to build on his previous week’s hundred, began to rebuild the Barby innings with a partnership of 119 for the seventh wicket, putting Barby back in contention to win the game. When Antony Franks was dismissed for 43 the score had reached 192 and Barby needed 34 from the final five overs. Another wicket fell and it was left to the father and son pair of Richard and Will Tarrant to bat out the innings and secure the draw for Barby, finishing on 211-8 with Richard Tarrant making 75 not out.

Old 3rds 181-7

Barby 3rds 182-1

Barby 28pts beat Old 5pts by 9 wickets

Barby completed a fantastically timed run chase to record their first win of the season by the emphatic margin of 9 wickets with 16 balls to spare, against fellow newly promoted side Old at a warm and sultry Walgrave Playing fields.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Old skipper Terry Eaglen (31) got the hosts off to a flier with 45 coming off the first 8 overs.

The early highlight was an usual incident involving Old veteran and ex skipper Tim Keeber. Eaglen pulled a short ball from Britten straight at the poor square leg umpire who couldn’t take evasive action quickly enough and was struck by the ball. With the umpire laying in a heap on the ground, Keeber set off for an ill advised single was left stranded half way down as the ball was returned to Britten to break the stumps. As Keeber departed following the mix up, Barby decided to call the batsmen back in the spirit of the game (a move that was generously appreciated by the watchers on with a warm round of applause given).

Once Eaglen departed to a beauty from young 12 year old Luke Satchwell for a typically hard hitting 31, the scoring rate slowed considerably.

Tight bowling from the evergreen Norton (10-2-31-1) turned the screw, ably supported by the rapid Pete Satchwell (1-38) making his 3rd team comeback after a few years out, but it was his son Luke Satchwell (3-46) who bowled quite superbly and was the pick of the bowlers to reduce the hosts to 82-5 at the half way stage. Tony Harris (43) increased the tempo of the innings after drinks, and Barby struggled between overs 20-30 to maintain the earlier pressure.

Two quick wickets saw Old slip to 139-7, but an unbroken 8th wicket partnership of 42 gave Old maximum batting points and a challenging target to defend.

Barby set off with regular openers Matt Beagley and skipper John Hardbattle setting the ideal platform for the sizeable chase with a solid opening stand of 66 in 18 overs before Beagley fell to a sharp catch for an important 16. Matt Outhwaite joined Hardbattle at the crease and the pair started to increase the tempo.

At half way Barby were 75-1, and the next 10 overs saw Outhwaite cut loose and put away anything offline to the boundary, whilst Hardbattle continued to play the anchor role and rotate the strike successfully. After 30 overs Barby were 126-1, with 56 needed off the last 10.

The next 2 overs saw the Barby batsmen deliberately go after the bowling and plunder 24 runs to take the pressure off the chase and ensure it didn’t go down unnecessarily to the final few overs. Outhwaite finished the game fittingly with two boundaries in the 38th over to finish on 74 (off 65 balls), whilst Hardbattle ended on 63 not out (off 120 balls) to see the visitors over the line. The pair had added 116 runs, to go with the two century partnerships from the previous season.

National Village Cup

Barby 264-4 in 40 overs

Silverstone 134-10 in 33.3 overs

Barby completed an undefeated weekend with a comfortable victory over Silverstone to move in to the Northamptonshire Regional Final of the National Village Cup. After being asked to bat first and the loss of an early wicket captain for the day Rob Field and Mathew Nobes put together a partnership for the second wicket of 136 with Nobes being the aggressor striking 85 off 63 balls including 3 sixes and 10 fours. With Nobes dismissal Chris Bramley carried on the scoring rate making 32 off 30 balls and Seth Westley 33 Not Out from 31 Balls to support Rob Field who was eventually dismissed for 71 in a Barby total of 264-4 from their 40 overs.

Barby opened their bowling attack with the pace of Seth Westley who took 1-17 from his 7 overs but it was the spin of Mathew Nobes ,Craig Scott, and Joe Bramley who knocked over the Silverstone middle order as Nobes followed his early 85 runs with figures of 3-10,Scott taking 2-18 and Bramley 1-14 from five overs of leg spin. Silverstone eventually being dismissed for 134 in the 34th over as Barby won by 130 runs.