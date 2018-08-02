CRICKET: Willoughby A in command as rain halts game with neighbours

Ganti takes 5-29 against Flecknoe

Division 4

Ryan Perry keeping wicket for Willoughby A as Irling Lindoe bats for Flecknoe

Willoughby A v Flecknoe

Flecknoe 83 for 8

Match abandoned

Play did start however at The Green as Willoughby’s 2nd XI were in a commanding position against neighbours Flecknoe before the rain intervened and called proceedings to a halt.

Jake Quinney bowling to Dave Annetts in Willoughby A's rain-hit game with Flecknoe

Having lost the toss and asked to bat, the visitors were in trouble at 83 for 8 with 10 overs still to bat. Kaamil Walilay top scoring with 18 as Kamesh Ganti took 5 for 29 for the hosts.

However as they looked to wrap up the innings, Willoughby’s efforts were then thwarted and frustrated by the arrival of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

With 10 overs still to bat for the visitors, an early tea was taken but more heavy rain and then showers forced the issue and meant the match was abandoned.

South Northants League Premier Division

Charlton v Willoughby

Match abandoned

Willoughby’s 1st XI had something of a wasted journey down to Charlton as their game did not get started.

Fixtures: Saturday – 1.30pm starts: SNCL Premier Division:Willoughby v MK Air; Division 4: Flecknoe v Willoughby A.