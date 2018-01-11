CRICKET: Willoughby junior nets start this weekend

New players welcome

Willoughby Cricket Club get their 2018 season preparations underway shortly and extend an invitation for new adult and junior players to join them for the coming season.

Once again young and old at WCC will be using the Bilton School Sports Centre in Lawford Lane for all their pre-season work-outs, which get underway this Saturday.

The club’s junior and youth sides kick matters off this Saturday afternoon, with the Under 15s training from 1-2.30pm, followed by the Under 11s and 13s from 2.45- 3.45pm; these sessions then continuing every Saturday until Easter.

Willoughby’s senior/adult section players then begin their indoor nets and training on Tuesday, January 23, running from 7- 8.30pm every Tuesday.

For 2018, Willoughby intend to field two league teams on a Saturday in the South Northants Cricket League, and one on a Wednesday in the Rugby and District Cricket League, plus will have a Sunday XI playing a series of friendlies with local village and clubs.

At junior/youth level, the club will once again field teams at Under 11, 13 and 15 levels in the Rugby & District Cricket League, with the possibility of an additional team at Under 14 level.

For further details on joining Willoughby for any of their indoor net sessions and the 2018 season, please contact Karl on 07775 883102.