CRICKET: Willoughby round off the season with friendly wins

Final games with Stoneleigh and Network Rail

Club Friendly

Stoneleigh v Willoughby

Willoughby 206 all out, Stoneleigh 189 for 8

Willoughby won by 16 runs

Willoughby brought their Saturday cricket engagements to a close for 2018 on September 15 with an enjoyable day out and well-fought game at Stoneleigh.

The visit to the host’s picturesque setting by the Avon with the backdrop of the Abbey is always a season highlight and coupled with fine weather were perfect was what turned out to be another entertaining game of cricket.

Willoughby batted first and got off to something of a flying start as Hassan Nawaz got into the host’s opening attack, bringing his side’s fifty up inside six overs before reaching his own personal half century three overs later. With a maiden ton on the cards, Nawaz fell for 68 and fellow opener Ian Andrews for 30, however Ashley Rayner stroked his way to an unbeaten half ton before retiring and Martin Nichols added 30.

From there though the visitors innings which looked set for a minimum of 250 at one stage, crawled to 206 all out with one over to spare as Stoneleigh made inroads into the middle order.

In reply, the hosts got off to a decent if not slightly fortuitous start as the young pace attack of Archie McMillan and Jake Quinney were sharp but unrewarded as saw edges off the bat unrewarded. Kishan Parmar (2 for 33) then came on to take the pace off the ball and he accounted for both openers including Neil Carter for 44. He was replaced by John Gregson (1 for 23) and then Karl Quinney whose return from injury yielded 3 for 21 to take out the middle order.

However Miles Scrammel in at five was still at the crease and with some interesting shots threatened to push the hosts to victory. But Willoughby showed there was still something left in the tank, as Martin Nichols (1 for 7), Fergus Deery, and then the returning pace of youngsters Quinney (1 for 32) and McMillan closed down the latter overs to fend off a late charge by the hosts; Willoughby winning by 16 runs.

Club Friendly

Willoughby Sunday XI v Network Rail XI

Network Rail 227 for 7, Willoughby 231 for 2

Willoughby won by 8 wickets

The last game of the season at The Green was a high scoring one as a well-timed batting performance from Willoughby saw them secure a final day victory on September 16.

Visitors Network Rail batted first and set the hosts a very respectable target to chase, making 227 for 7 with Adam Warwick top scoring with 73. Archie McMillan, Callum Hanks and Fergus Deery taking two wickets apiece for the home attack.

Willoughby’s reply started well with Ashley Rayner and 13 year old Matt Cartridge putting on 88 for the first wicket. Although the latter fell for 18 and the hosts also lost Matt Smart cheaply, Rayner and Mark Fell came together for what proved to be a match-winning partnership.

They put on an unbeaten stand of 128; Rayner reaching and going past his century to finish on 124 not out and Fell making a useful 53 not out as Willoughby wrapped up victory by 8 wickets with 2 overs to spare.

Forthcoming Events

This Saturday – 6th October: End of Season Clean-Up Morning 10.00 to 12.30pm.

End of Season Presentation Night: Saturday 17th November, Willoughby Village Hall, 7.00 for 7.30pm start.