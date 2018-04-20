CRICKET: Willoughby’s season starts this weekend with two club friendlies

Matches with Braunston Paddox and Oakfield & Rowland CC

The recent wet weather meant there was frustration at Willoughby over the weekend as the eagerly-anticipated start to the cricket season was delayed by a week.

In keeping with virtually everywhere else locally and regionally, both the club’s scheduled weekend games at home to Southam on Saturday and then Dunton Bassett on Sunday were cancelled due to wet pitches.

With better weather in the offing, Willoughby will hope to get matters underway this coming weekend with two club friendlies against local opposition.

On Saturday, neighbours Braunston Paddox make the short trip along the A45 to The Green, before Sunday will see the visit of newly-merged Oakfield & Rowland Utd. Both matches have 1.30pm starts.

Both games come ahead of the start of the new South Northants Cricket League season which gets underway the following Saturday (28th).

# As the new cricket season gets underway, Willoughby have announced details that they will once again be running their popular Kwik Cricket sessions this summer.

The club has successfully run Kwik Cricket for over 20 years as it provides a fantastic opportunity for boys and girls aged between 6 and 10 to try out cricket for the first time in a fun, exciting way.

Kwik Cricket at Willoughby’ will be starting in May. For further details and to book your child in advance, contact Matt on 07842 419486 or email: mattcgoss@icloud.com.

Alternatively visit the Willoughby CC website at www.willoughbycc.org.uk