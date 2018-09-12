CRICKET: Willoughby’s young players contest single wicket tournament

Five-wicket haul for 14-year-old in Sunday’s friendly

Club Friendly

Single Wicket finalists, runner-up Callum Hanks and winner Jake Quinney

Oakfield & Rowland United v Willoughby

Oakfield & Rowland United 156 all out

Willoughby 143 all out

Oakfield & Rowland United won by 13 runs

A five wicket haul from Michael Deery was one of several useful performances for Willoughby in their narrow defeat to old friends Oakfield and Rowland United on Sunday.

The 14-year-old took fine figures of 5 for 21 which all proved in vain as the visitors let slip a winning position to ultimately fall short in an entertaining game at the Sheaf & Sickle.

Batting first, the hosts were bowled out for 156, a competitive total largely made up of contributions of 44 from Daniel Pfadenhauer, 30 from Chris Goodwin and an unbeaten 28 from Oliver Vaughan lower down the order. For the Willoughby attack, Deery’s handful of wickets was backed by a pair for Callum Hanks (2 for 32) and Mark Fell (2 for 16).

In reply, the visitors recovered well from an early loss with Hassan Nawaz (35) and Ben Hollis (46) putting on 67 for the second wicket. O & R managed to apply the brakes on that charge however Jake Quinney came in at mid-order to make a disciplined innings to seemingly put the visitors on course and in sight of victory. However the latter’s departure for 31 then saw a collapse as Willoughby’s youthful lower order saw their last four wickets fall for 10 runs, earning the hosts victory by 13 runs. Chris Goodwin took 4 for 24, Luke Fernando 3 for 49.

Willoughby CC Single Wicket Tournament 2018

There is a new name on Willoughby’s prestigious Single Wicket trophy after Jake Quinney emerged as the winner of this year’s renewal on Saturday.

The 15-year-old claimed this year’s title after a useful all round performance across another entertaining afternoon of cricket at The Green in which over 500 runs were scored.

Willoughby’s Single Wicket tournament is always an eagerly-anticipated event and has been played for annually since the early 1960s with many an illustrious name from club’s past earning their place in the history books.

With the trophy now being played for by the club’s junior and youth section for over a decade, another healthy contingent of Willoughby’s up and coming talent came forward to contest matters for another year.

Having negotiated the earlier rounds, the semi-finals saw Jake beat James Andrews by 52 runs, whilst Callum Hanks overcame the challenge of Michael Deery by 27 runs; the latter having reached the last four following an epic quarter-final with last year’s champion Dan Farrow which was decided only with a huge six off the very last ball.

The Final saw Jake post another useful target making 41, however Callum made 8 before he was dismissed, earning the former victory by 33 runs.

The S G Ivens Bowl was presented to Jake Quinney by Mr Nick Ivens on behalf of the Ivens and Binder family.

Many thanks to everyone competed in this year’s tournament in what was another successful afternoon and club event.

In particular thanks are extended to Dave Alcock, Rob Cartridge, Ashley Rayner, Ben Hollis, Lee Johnson and Becci Fell for their help and assistance on the day.

Fixtures:

Club Friendlies – 1.00pm starts

Saturday: Stoneleigh v Willoughby

Sunday: Willoughby v Network Rail