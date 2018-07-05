CRICKET: Willoughby Under 15s celebrate cup win

Wroxton too strong for 1sts but 2nds make it five wins on the trot

South Northants Cricket League

Willoughby captain Jake Quinney was man of the match

Premier Division

Wroxton v Willoughby

Defeated but by no means disgraced was the verdict from Willoughby’s trip to Wroxton where they finished on the wrong side of a 117-run reversal.

The visitors went into the game missing half their regular side of recent weeks and in baking hot conditions were asked to field which saw the home side rack up a large total to chase.

Anser Aslam hit 122 and Basit Ahmed 52 as Wroxton took advantage of a ridiculous short boundary on one side and a lightning fast outfield to make 320 for 8.

Credit to Willoughby’s bowlers who toiled away in the heat with youngsters Calum Hanks and Dan Farrow coming in and taking a wicket, as did James Goodwin also drafted in from the 2nd XI who took 3 for 66.

There was the added quirk of Wroxton’s final wicket being ‘timed out’ in keeping their reluctance to search for balls which pushed Willoughby’s time in the field to be far longer than anticipated.

In reply, the visitors exacted some revenge by batting through their full over entitlement, even if they fell some way short of the target.

They closed on 203 for 9, having recovered from being 56 for 4, with the mainstay of the innings coming from stand-in skipper Ashley Rayner who typically led by example with a dogged and well-crafted unbeaten 90 not out.

Shahnawaz Muhammed was the pick of the Wroxton bowling taking 3 for 36.

Division 4

Wiloughby A v Silverstone A

Willoughby A made it five wins on the trot with a comfortable seven-wicket success over their Silverstone counterparts at The Green.

Batting first, the visitors made 137 for 7 from their 40 overs with their innings dominated by Martin Harris who made an unbeaten, if at times fortuitous, 71.

Sean Thornton took 4 for 27 and Fergus Deery 2 for 44 for the Willoughby attack.

In reply, the hosts recovered from an early loss to cruise to their target with over 15 overs to spare.

Matt Goss and Kamesh Ganti put on a partnership of 115 for the second wicket, and whilst both fell in close succession; Goss for 48 and Ganti for 58, Derek Middlemiss came to the crease and despatched four boundaries to finish with 16 not out and see Willoughby home by seven wickets.

Rugby and District

Cricket League

Under 15 KO Cup Final

Rugby CC v Willoughby

Willoughby’s Under 15s produced a fine all-round performance against Rugby CC on Sunday to win the Rugby and District Cricket League’s Under 15 KO Cup Final at Barby CC.

On a beautiful bright and warm sunny morning and the pitch and outfield in fine condition, Rugby won the toss and asked Willoughby to bat, and that decision delivered early rewards with both openers removed as wickets fell in the first and second overs.

However, that brought Willoughby captain Jake Quinney to the crease and he led from the front to first steady the ship and then take the game to Rugby with the bat.

Although wickets fell around him, Quinney remained resolute and combined patience and some watchful defence with some good all-round attack and strong running, before retiring on reaching his half century having made a well-worked 52 not out, which included eight boundaries.

Michael Deery proved a worthy ally making a fine 20 in a partnership of 42, and with Liam Franks adding an equally valuable 19 and Justin Hanks a quick-fire 9 in the latter stages, Willoughby recovered matters sufficiently from their early setbacks to go into three figures and a post a competitive total of 128 for 7 off their 20 overs.

Rugby’s Max Johnson took the bowling plaudits for his side with a deserved 3 for 28, and Daanyal Sadiq took 2 for 4 off his four overs.

In reply Rugby never recovered from being 5 for 2, 7 for 3 and 15 for 4 as the Willoughby attack, buoyed by a large support, dominated from the outset.

Archie McMillan (0 for 4) and Dan Farrow (3 for 8) applied the early pressure which made the early inroads.

That put Rugby behind the run rate as wickets tumbled, ahead of Quinney then capping what was to be a Man of the Match performance with a wicket and then a flying catch to remove top scorer Eddie King for 9.

With Willoughby still ever-keen and attacking in the field, it was then left to Callum Hanks with 2 for 9 and Deery with 2 for 3 to complete matters as Rugby were bowled out for 45, giving Willoughby victory by 83 runs.

Credit to Rugby CC and their players for their part in an excellent game and advertisement for local youth cricket, with thanks again also to Tom Binding and the RDCL for their work in arranging the Finals Day, and all at Barby CC for their kind hospitality and hosting.

Fixtures:

Tonight (Thursday) – 6.30pm start: Rugby & District Cricket League: Under 15 League: Willoughby v Rugby CC.

Saturday – 1.30pm starts

South Northants Cricket League: Premier Division: Marston St Lawrence v Willoughby.

Division 4: Willoughby A v Thornborough A.

Sunday – 11am start: Willoughby 6-a-side.