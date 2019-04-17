CRICKET: Winning weekend for Rugby CC in opening friendlies

Friendly victories against Nuneaton and Moseley

Saturday Friendly (40 overs)

Nuneaton vs Rugby

Rugby started their season with a 90-run victory on a chilly day in Nuneaton, after recovering from a top order batting collapse and then impressing with the ball in hand.

With mixed availability, Henry Parker captained a side with a re-shuffled top order, won the toss and chose to bat first.

Lee James (21) looked in good knick early on, as Rugby started well, until Michael Hughes (3) was run out with the score on 22.

This sparked a dramatic collapse with five wickets falling for seven runs, including three wickets with the score on 29.

Having slumped to 29/5, it looked like being a short afternoon, but Alex Smith joined George Terry in the middle and rebuilt the innings in a determined partnership.

They added 46 for the sixth wicket and, despite two wickets in as many balls after Terry was caught for 29, Tom Smith joined his namesake in another important stand.

An 86-run contribution from the Smiths ensured Rugby posted a competitive total in tricky conditions, with Alex (61) top scoring and Tom (22) playing an important supporting role.

Having posted 180/8 from their 40 overs, Rugby took to the field with the momentum in their favour and the seasoned new-ball attack of Lee Golding and Matt Ewer soon hit their stride.

Golding’s spell went unrewarded, but Ewer’s seam movement (8-3-9-2) and Vishaal Rathod’s pace (4-0-16-2) soon made inroads through Nuneaton’s top order.

Neal McGrath (7-1-19-4) then ripped through the middle order and Terry (3-2-3-2) knocked over the tail to cap off a good all-round performance and reduce Nuneaton to 90 all out.

Sunday Friendly (40 overs)

Moseley vs Rugby

Rugby secured a 15-run win in an entertaining encounter with Moseley on Sunday, making it a 100% winning weekend to kick-start their season.

The Birmingham hosts won the toss and invited Rugby to bat first, but two early wickets to Owais Akram (2/22) reduced Rugby to 24/2.

Captain Owen Edwards then joined the remaining opener Hugh Cochrane in the middle and soon both batsmen were finding the boundary with regularity.

Cochrane (92) top scored for the innings and shared a 139-run stand with Edwards (79), but once Fred Eburah (2/38) broke their partnership it sparked a collapse.

Only Henry Wilkins (20) also reached double figures, as the last eight wickets fell for 63 runs, particularly thanks to Billy Bannerjee’s leg spin (4-0-10-3).

Rugby’s score of 226 looked about par on a good batting track and it was clear that Moseley’s opener and newly-signed Warwickshire player Robert Yates would be the prize wicket.

When he survived an early chance off Wilkins’ bowling and began to look dominant, things looked ominous for Rugby but debutant Muneer Khan (6-2-12-2) claimed two wickets at the other end.

Jon Sage (8-0-43-2) then grabbed the prize wicket when Yates (33) miscued a pull shot to George Terry at midwicket.

Imandeep Kang (21) and Hasnain Mahmood (56) kept the run chase on track, but Rugby picked up wickets at important intervals to keep the scoring in check.

A late flurry from Rhys Davies (34) threatened to take the game away from Rugby, but two wickets for Liam Slaughter ensured Moseley were bowled out for 211.