Willoughby 2nds' promotion hopes take a knock

Northants Cricket League Division 12

St Crispin & Ryelands CC IVs v Willoughby IIs

St Crispin & Ryelands CC 155-4 (37.2) 20pts

Willoughby 153 all out (39.5) 4pts

St Crispin & Ryelands CC IVs won by 6 wickets

Willoughby’s second string’s promotion hopes were dealt a big blow as they suffered a poor loss against 4th place St Crispin & Ryelands fourths.

With the club’s 1st XI league match postponed due to their scheduled opponent’s Covid issues, the focus turned to Ryan Perry’s side but it turned out to be one of those days for their visit to Harpole.

It started early on as having lost the toss Matt Cartridge (14) toed a long hop to mid-on to depart proceedings closely followed by Dave Alcock (15) who was left distraught as what can only be described as a grubber of a delivery to be bowled. This year’s Mr Reliable Martin Nichols (1) struggled on the uneven surface which left Ambrose Deery (21) and debutant Matt Sutton (45) to rebuild the innings. Things were looking positive at 77 for 3 off 20 overs but young Deery fell ill and after coming back in the latter stages unfortunately couldn't continue playing. Willoughby lost wickets at crucial times with Matt Goss (12) and Yash Sanghani (11) contributing and after a fine diving catch on the boundary to dismiss Sutton Willoughby were all out for an under par 153.

The 2nd innings didn't get much better either as after two early wickets Sanghani pulled up and the team were down to 9 able fielders as young Deery departed early ill. A partnership of 64 for the 3rd wicket had St Crispin in sight with the hacking and slashing ability of Hakes (37) having Willoughby frustrated. After bowling changes Sutton (1-14) eventually dismissed Hakes and Cartridge removed Carter (37), only for the incoming batsmen to ride similar luck, chopping, edging and popping the ball up into gaps on their way into the 100's. St Crispin eventually were seen home in the 37th over by Tarry (25*) and Smith (42*)

For the visitors, it was one of those games where everything seems to be against the team, but St Crispin were comfortable in the end and pulled off an unlikely victory.

Club friendly

Willoughby Saturday 1st XI v Rugby CC 4th XI

Rugby CC 4th XI 175 for 9

Willoughby 178 for 4

Willoughby won by 6 wickets

Fixtures

Saturday – 12:00 pm starts

Northamptonshire Cricket League

Division 6

Podington v Willoughby

Division 12

Wiloughby II v Old Northamptonians 5ths

Sunday

Club Friendlies

Willoughby v Coventry Ramblers (1:30 pm start)