Double delight for Royal Oak United and Braunston

It was cup final day in the Rugby & District Football League on Sunday as the teams brought a long, disrupted season to a close.

With league champions Royal Oak United and Braunston looking to add the divisional cups to their trophy cabinets, an exciting day was in prospect for players and supporters alike.

The Sir Jack Scamp Cup was contested by Division One teams Community Relations 1st and Royal Oak United, who had topped the league table.

CRC went ahead early on and were 3-0 up thanks to goals from Cioyo Miller and a Dale Linton brace.

Royal Oak levelled through Sam Nutt, Matthew Shipman and a Jack Downes penalty to end the game 3-3 and without the option of extra time, it went straight to penalties.

Royal Oak won these 3-0, with Shipman, Lee Thomas and Downes successful from the spot. Two great saves from the United keeper Deane Paine helped earn United the league and cup double for 2020-21.

Hillmorton were the Division One runners-up this season.

In the Rugby Borough Council Cup for Division Two teams Braunston and Jolly Abbott fought well and with a 2-1 victory, Braunston also achieved the league and cup double.

Lloyd Monger and Lewis Isom were their scorers. Jolly Abbott did manage to find the net for an equaliser but it was ruled out for a push on the keeper.

Runners-up spot in Division Two went to Bar 8.

In the Mark Lawrence Cup for Division Three veterans’ sides, Hillmorton Old Boys and London Calling were drawing 0-0 when the game had to be abandoned after 20 minutes due to a serious injury to a Hillmorton player.

The player broke his ankle as he tripped on the ball and, unable to be moved from the field of play, the decision was to postpone.

The league would like to thank everyone who attended, all teams that entered and to congratulate the winners.