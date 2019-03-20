FOOTBALL: Advertiser Cup finalists decided

Rugby & District Sunday Football League

The Advertiser Cup semi-finals last weekend saw the Royal Oak secure their place in the final with a 2-1 win over Braunston. Their opponents will be CRC who triumphed 3-0 over Webb Lions.

The final will be played on Sunday, May 12 at Daventry Town FC.

The only other result came came a Division 1 game which saw a home win for The Bell over London Calling.

Good luck to all teams who will now be participating in the upcoming Divisional Cups in the coming weeks.

If anyone is interested in setting up a team for the 2019/2020 season then please email the league at EnquiriesRSFL@gmail.com or visit their website Fulltime-league.thefa.com/Index.do?league=3612144 for more information.