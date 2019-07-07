FOOTBALL: All female committee for new Rugby Borough Women's and Girls FC

Free sessions for any girls inspired to play after watching World Cup

Rugby Borough FC have recently formed a new women’s and girls’ section of the club and have appointed an all-female committee - aiming to create a unique voice for women’s football locally.

Rugby Borough Women and Girls sections new committee: Theresa Blandford, Gina Fawcett, Emma Bisset, Kelly Ray and Kashifa Hussain

“We’re excited to be creating this new club at the Borough home of Kilsby Lane which is an impressive £2m FA Charter Standard Community Club facility,” said newly elected Chair, Emma Bisset.

“The talented mums, volunteers and coaches who had daughters playing at the club have stepped up to help create the new structure, meaning their girls can continue playing in familiar surroundings.

“The committee will truly bring a unique understanding and a female perspective on football.”

They are:

# Gina Fawcett, Vice Chair and tax lawyer, whose daughter plays in the U14’s – Leicester’s cup and league winning team.

# Theresa Blandford, Secretary and financial advisor who is an FA Level 1 coach with a daughter in the U9’s and a 16-year-old who will help set up and develop the Young Leaders Youth Council.

# Kelly Ray, Treasurer and maths teacher, mother of an U12s player.

# Kashifa Hussain, Welfare Officer, who is also a mother to an U14s player

# Emma Bisset, Chair and IT management consultant, an ex-player, qualified referee and mother of an U12s player.

“We are passionate and committed to growing and developing each and every woman or girl through our door, to reach their fullest football potential,” Emma added.

“We’re starting with five teams, including a Women’s team, and given the continuing investment in women’s football we have the opportunity and ability to develop, and will be investing in more training and coaching as we grow.

“The Lionesses are creating a high volume of interest and having a brilliant knock-on effect, as they continue to be successful in the Women’s World Cup and putting the women’s game on the world stage.”

Newcomers, who might have been inspired by watching England and would like to try playing football are welcome to find out more at one of the club’s free open training sessions at Kilsby Lane.

Just turn up on Fridays 6-7pm for age 4-11 and 7-8pm age 12-15, and Tuesdays 7-9pm for women 16+.