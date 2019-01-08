FOOTBALL: Another super seven goals for league leaders Rugby Borough

Victory over FC Khalsa at Kilsby Lane

Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division

Rugby Borough 7 FC Khalsa 0

Borough welcomed eighth-placed FC Khalsa to Kilsby Lane looking to start 2019 with victory to maintain their lead at the top of the table. A competitive start to the match saw some strong challenges, with one leading to an early change for the Borough as Luke Pritchard replaced Josh Turton.

Jamie Paye headed a powerful shot at the goal, forcing the keeper to tip the ball over the bar.

Borough took the lead in the 27th minute when Tom Glasscoe scored with a sublime strike through a crowded penalty box.

Home keeper Jamie Thornton then had to be quick off his line to clear well under pressure from the Khalsa forward.

Borough made it 2-0 in the 41st minute as Glasscoe stuck home a Brandon Oddy cross after a good move involving Paye and Mataratsu.

Borough started the second half on top and quickly made it 3-0 in the 55th minute with Ollie Chater sliding in to score from Mataratsu’s superb run and cross.

The hosts were now well on top and Oddy made it 4-0 two minutes later finishing well from Paye with a lovely sliding pass.

Adam Shaw replaced Mataratsu and made a quick impact, making it 5-0 from Oddy’s pull back.

Borough continued to dominate as the visitors got more frustrated and two more late goals from Paye and Shaw rounded off a very good performance.

It keeps them top of the table with 45 points from 18 games, ahead of Thurnby Rangers on 38 from 17 and Saffron Dynamo also on 38 from 16 games.