FOOTBALL: Another win for league leaders Rugby Borough

McGahey back in the side for 2-0 victory over County Hall

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Luis Corcoran

Everards Leicestershire Senior League: Division 1

County Hall 0 Rugby Borough 2

Borough travelled to Thurlaston FC’s ground to play County Hall on a clear and sunny, but cold afternoon. Joe Henderson deputised in goal and was called into action early on, from a shot inside the box.

Both teams struggled to play a passing game with the uneven surface, and the game developed into an end to end affair for some time, Joe Taplin finally crossing for Jamie Paye to frustratingly head wide.

Jack Blackham

Borough had a penalty claim waved away as a high foot made contact with Ollie Chater in the box, Paye eventually shooting straight at the keeper after good work from the returning Gerard McGahey.

At 0-0, Borough started the second half on the front foot and were awarded a penalty in the 50th minute, after Adam Shaw was bundled over in the box. Striker Jamie Paye stepped up and took the penalty, which was saved by the County Hall keeper, who also reacted quickly to save Shaw’s rebounded effort.

Paye soon made amends for the missed penalty by slotting home from keeper Henderson’s clearance after two defenders went for the same ball. Jack Blackham replaced Alex Webb, as the game became a scrappy affair.

County Hall pressed for the equaliser as the Borough back four defended superbly, which allowed for the counter attack.Luis Corcoran replaced Adam Shaw and worked well to defend from the top of the pitch.

Gerard McGahey

Borough wrapped the points up in the 80th minute when McGahey rounded off a good performance on his return to the side, coolly striking home Paye’s cut back. Corcoran went close to making it three, but the County keeper made a good save low down.

Manager Darran Tank summed up: “A good three points; hard earned but a superb defensive display by the back four and Hendo in goal. Another clean sheet. Very pleasing, and a great game by Gez McGahey on his first match back with us.”

Borough: J Henderson, J Taplin, L Pritchard, G McGahey, K Finney, J Tank (C), O Chater, R Byrne, J Paye, A Shaw, A Webb. J Blackham, L Corcoran, A Fuller, D Finlay.

Man of the Match: Gerard McGahey.