FOOTBALL: Avon Valley student signs for Aston Villa

One-year deal for talented Year 11 player

After receiving offers from a number of clubs, Millie Webb, a Year 11 student from The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College, has continued to make progress with her development as a footballer by signing a contract with Aston Villa FC.

Avon Valley's Millie Webb in action

Football mad Millie, who belongs to the school’s Phoenix House, recently put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Midlands based club, whose professional side are in the football championship. As a member of the club’s development programme, Millie plays once per week and trains twice weekly, with some sessions at the club’s Recon Training Complex which is used by the professional team.

Millie said: “I am really proud to be playing for Aston Villa and I enjoy playing and training with the squad. I have been involved in football since I was 7 years old and have previously played for Coundon Court and Rugby Town.”

When asked about her future footballing ambitions Millie, a striker who has unsurprisingly picked GCSE PE as one of her exam options, said that she “would like to play for the England ladies team”.

Headteacher, Alison Davies, said: “It is wonderful to see Millie making good progress with her sport outside of school while balancing the pressures and workload associated with being in her final year at school. I wish her all the best for the future.”