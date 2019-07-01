FOOTBALL: Award for Tigers with highest ever fair play marks from their opponents

Rugby Borough Under 10s

Rugby Borough Tigers U10s have achieved some outstanding success over the past few years winning many leagues, cups and tournaments, but their latest award tops them all.

Over the course of the season each team is asked to mark their opponents out of 100. Marks are awarded for player, parent and coach behaviour / respect shown, the referee and the facilities. In their age group under 10’s Tigers came top of the pile out of around 50 teams - a great achievement by the players, parents and Rugby Borough for the excellent facilities.

Because they topped their age group they were put forward into the overall fair play category for all of Coventry and Warwickshire, with teams ranging from under 7s to under 16s around 400 teams. Quite remarkably the team came out of top, the first time the Borough has won this award, a wonderful honour for all involved, players, parents, coaches and Rugby Borough. The side achieved an overall mark of 98.9 over the whole of the season - the highest there’s been.

Tigers now look forward to see what next season brings whilst maintaining their high standards of respect and fair play.