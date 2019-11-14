FOOTBALL: Big win for Royal Oak over Webb Ellis Eagles
Sunday league fixtures and results round-up
The weather disrupted the Rugby & District Sunday Football League again, but a few games survived.
Royal Oak United beat Webb Ellis Eagles 13-0, with goals coming from a Michael Glover hat-trick, a brace from both Jack Downes and Matty Evans and singles for Josh Goodwin, Ryan Miller, Lewis Hearne, Matty Shipman, Mitchell Elliott and Jimmy Ward.
The Bell continued their dominance with a 4-0 victory over Caldecott Arms.
Daventry Town Jaguars recorded their first points after two down to draw 2-2 with Braunston. Braunston scored through Liam Fuller and Robert Loader, but Oskar Chalice pulled the game back with a header and a penalty after Kieran Hanbury was sent off.
Stag and Pheasant Newton beat GE Victoria 5-1 in a heated affair.
This week's fixtures: - November 17 (all ko 11am): Division 1: Royal Oak United v Caldecott Arms, The Bell v Newbold Globetrotters. Division 2: Daventry Town Jaguars v Stag and Pheasant Newton. Open Cup: Paddox v Bar 8 FC, Webb Ellis Lions v GE Victoria.