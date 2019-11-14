FOOTBALL: Big win for Royal Oak over Webb Ellis Eagles

.

The weather disrupted the Rugby & District Sunday Football League again, but a few games survived.

Royal Oak United beat Webb Ellis Eagles 13-0, with goals coming from a Michael Glover hat-trick, a brace from both Jack Downes and Matty Evans and singles for Josh Goodwin, Ryan Miller, Lewis Hearne, Matty Shipman, Mitchell Elliott and Jimmy Ward.

The Bell continued their dominance with a 4-0 victory over Caldecott Arms.

Daventry Town Jaguars recorded their first points after two down to draw 2-2 with Braunston. Braunston scored through Liam Fuller and Robert Loader, but Oskar Chalice pulled the game back with a header and a penalty after Kieran Hanbury was sent off.

Stag and Pheasant Newton beat GE Victoria 5-1 in a heated affair.