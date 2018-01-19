FOOTBALL: Biggest game yet for Borough hosting title rivals Thurnby Rangers at Kilsby Lane

Manager Tank relishing the challenge

Rugby Borough face their biggest game so far when fellow title challengers Thurnby Rangers are their visitors on Saturday (January 20).

Thurnby, who moved from the Leicester & District League where they won the league and cup double last season, will be a stiff test for Darran Tank’s side.

He said: “These are the games that I look forward to and relish. Thurnby are a good physical side, with a lot of players who have been together for a number of years, and will certainly challenge us for the title.”

Borough are top of the Everards Leicestershire Senior League Division One on 40 points from 15 games, Thurnby are second with 34 from 13.

Borough’s game at Anstey Nomads was called off on Saturday, after an overflowing brook flooded the Davidson’s Homes pitch, and the team were left frustrated.

Tank added: “We’ve only played two games since Christmas and I was keen to get the players back up to full match fitness. However, they’ll train twice this week ready for Saturday.”

Borough have met Thurnby once already this season, in the league cup, where after a 4-4 draw and extra time, they went out on penalties.

“We played very well that night and to be honest, their manager came up to me and said we were robbed,” said Tank. “Football is all about taking your chances, and if we had, the game would have been long over.”

The game kicks off at 2pm at Kilsby Lane and admission is free.