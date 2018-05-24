FOOTBALL: Bilton Ajax grateful to new sponsors

Cheese on the Green supporting junior football club

Smart new kit for Ajax Under 13s

Cheese on the Green’s Sue Cooper, with Bilton Ajax U13s team : Mate Hariyal , Mitchel Smith, Warren Trezise, Ryan Buckley, Samuel Coles, Arun Hoskin, Luke Barratt, Henry Christopher, Billy Hancock, Ben Stokes, Benjamin Crewgee and Cameron Mac - and club chairman Richard Milne (far left), U13s coach Kevin Hoskin and deputy chairman Matthew Scoffham (far right).

Cheese on the Green ‘Purveyors of Fine Cheeses’ of Bilton have kindly agreed to sponsor one of the football teams at Bilton Ajax Junior Football Club based at Alwyn Road Recreation ground.

Richard Cooper, owner of Cheese on the Green said: “Whilst I’m not a football fan or competitive sports generally once I understood that Bilton Ajax JFC was all about fun and development for the local children I was happy to help.”

Richard Milne Chairman at Bilton Ajax explained:“ Bilton Ajax JFC is about a modern, child-friendly approach to youth football, challenging the win-at-all-costs mentality that can stifle development and enjoyment for young people.

“Working together with a pro-active attitude, our club and our FA qualified coaches help to develop a better learning environment for young people that puts the children’s needs at the centre of the process.”