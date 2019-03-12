FOOTBALL: Borough beat second-placed Saffron Dynamo

Four points clear at the top now and six games to play

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Scorer Josh Turton

Everards Brewery Leicestershire Premier Division

Saffron Dynamo 1 Rugby Borough 2

The Borough boys got back into their stride on Saturday, with a 2-1 win against second placed Saffron Dynamo, and with just one point between them it was always going to be a big game, writes Brian Dainty.

Conditions we pretty good, the heavy rain holding off, but having left some soft spots in the pitch to cause problems with footing.

Josh Turton in Saturday's crucial win over Saffron Dynamo

The pressure was intense from the whistle, Saffron working hard to beat the Borough defence, and succeeding several times with chances on goal in the early game.

At 28 minutes a fumble in the goalmouth resulted in Saffron taking the lead.

The pressure turned up a level for Borough, but nothing came before the ref blew for half time.

The second half was a different matter altogether, the Rugby lads dominating play from the off, looking dangerous. Just five minutes in and Michael Ellis equalised for Borough, ramping the pressure up another notch!

.

A solid battle ensued with both sides determined to find the winner.

It came after 87 minutes from sub Josh Turton, heading home from close range.

Luke Pritchard made a fine attempt to get a third for Borough, from a free kick, just clipping the bar and deflecting straight down and out of the goal.

RBFC are now four points clear at the top of the table, with six games left.