FOOTBALL: Borough build on lead at top of table

Desford visitors to Kilsby Lane this weekend

Leicestershire Senior Premier League

Alex Baird

Kirby Muxloe Res 0 Rugby Borough 7

With title contenders Saffron Dynamo without a fixture it gave the opportunity for Borough to increase their points total at the top of the Everards Premier Division.

On a pitch that was sticky, Borough tried to cope with vast amounts of high balls punted by the Muxloe defence into space and behind the full backs. From one of these Muxloe should have taken the lead but fired wide of an empty goal. Borough dominated possession and had chances with Ollie Chater, Adam Shaw and Tom Glasscoe going close, but had to be patient. It took 40 minutes for that opportunity to arrive, Chater beating two men to calmly chip over the keeper. Two minutes later Shaw went clean through and slipped the ball under the onrushing keeper.

The second half saw a young Muxloe side start to tire and Borough dominated. Sam Beasley finished of a great Borough move that started from the back. After several missed chances, Borough wrapped the game up with a quick-fire three-goal salvo, two from Shaw completed his hat-trick and one from sub Louis Corcoran to gain another three points.

Adam Shaw

Team: Biddle, Beard, Beasley, Whittam, Taplin. Glasscoe, Oddy, Shaw, Taylor, Pritchard, Chater. Sub Corcoran. Man of the match: Tommy Glasscoe.

Borough continue their assault on the Everards Premier Division title on Saturday with the visit of Desford to Kilsby Lane. In the season’s previous encounter Borough came away with a 4-0 win, with Liam Rock scoring a hat-trick. Last season Desford took five points off Borough, winning in Desford and drawing at Kilsby Lane. Manager Ady Fuller expects another tough game: “We currently sit top of the league and teams have the added incentive to come and knock us of our perch,” he said. “Desford have a lot of experienced players and have surprised a few teams already this season. Howeve, we are a match for anyone at Kilsby Lane and if you win your home games you are going to be there or there abouts come the end of the season. The game last Saturday was not great in the fact that we have struggled to get going. We need to improve that as we have an important February coming up.”

Borough have nine games of the season left, with four at Kilsby Lane and five away. The game kicks off at 3pm and admission is £3 adults and £1 concessions.