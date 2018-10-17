FOOTBALL: Borough fight back to win from 3-0 down

Home tie in the Birmingham County Saturday Vase this weekend

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Connor Gamble

Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division

Rugby Borough 5 Barlestone St Giles 3

Rugby Borough faced Barlestone St Giles FC in Saturday’s league fixture, in some very difficult windy conditions at Kilsby lane.

Wind couldn’t be blamed for Borough being 1–0 down just 10 minutes in though, and this soon became 2-0 from a superb 20-yard shot into the roof of the net. Barlestone then scored their third with another unstoppable strike into the top corner.

Luke Wilson

Borough were awarded a penalty just before half time after Liam Rock was brought down in the box. He went on to score the penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way for 3-1 at half time.

Play resumed and Borough’s deficit was quickly reduced by Jordan Mulvihill, scoring on his debut with a superb strike from a good distance.

The score was levelled two minutes later as Jac Redhead turned neatly on the edge of the box and curled a lovely shot into the bottom corner.

Playing some good football now, Borough took the lead as Rock converted his second penalty of the game to make it 4-3.

Jordan Mulvihill scored on his debut

At 65 minutes Luke Wilson smashed a free kick into the bottom corner to secure the three points.

Co-Manager Joe Conneely said: “We were scratching our heads in disbelief as they had three shots on goal and all went in! At half time we told the boys to just keep their calm and the chances would come, and we were unplayable for 20 minutes and managed to go 5-3 up. Being 3-0 down we were delighted to win the game and win in some style in the end!”

Saturday’s game is against Crown FMN, in the first round of the Birmingham County Saturday Vase at Kilsby Lane, ko 3pm.

Celebrating Jordan Mulvihill's goal