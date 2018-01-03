FOOTBALL: Borough manager still upbeat despite loss of top scorers

County Vase game at Darlaston Town on Saturday

Following the departure of top scorers Adam Shaw to Coventry United and Sam Lockley to Rugby Town, Rugby Borough manager Darran Tank remains upbeat ahead of Saturday’s County Vase game against Darlaston Town, at the Paycare Ground with a 1.45pm kick-off.

Action from Borough's last game of 2017 against Birstall United Reserves

He said: “It’s a blow to lose two players but their goal scoring records speak for themselves, so there was always going to be interest from other clubs.”

One bright spot came out of Borough’s last league game with the acquisition of RTJFC youngster Louis Askew, who made his debut.

“Louis has stepped up to the mark and slotted into the side nicely,” Tank added. “I thought it was one of the best debuts I have see from a 16-year-old. He still has a lot to learn, but so have all our young players.”

Darlaston, who play in the West Midlands Regional League, have already disposed of Coventry Alliance Premier outfits AEI (Rugby) and Christ the King in previous rounds, but Tank is keen for his side to progress.

“We have some of our more senior players back on Saturday, and whilst the league is the ultimate goal it’s nice to have the quick results that cup competitions give. It’ll be tough but we’ll give it our best shot.”