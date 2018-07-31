FOOTBALL: Bourton & Frankton announce two welcome boosts for new season

Village club secure new kit sponsor and another 10-year lease on ground

Bourton and Frankton Football Club have received two significant welcome boosts as they continue their preparations for the 2018/19 season.

The village-based club, located five miles from Rugby, have secured a sponsorship deal with Rugby-based company, Weatherseal Facades, who will sponsor the club’s playing and training kit for the coming campaign.

That news has been given a further boost with the club securing another 10 year lease of their ground on Main Street in Bourton-on-Dunsmore – which has been their home for nearly 100 years - through to 2028.

Bourton & Frankton are one of the oldest established clubs in the local area and will once again be playing on Saturday afternoons in the Coventry Alliance Football League. An FA Charter Status Club, they continue to offer one of the best playing surfaces, along with changing rooms and showers, plus a very active social scene.

Pre-season training continues on Tuesday evenings from 7pm to 8.30pm, ahead of a series of friendly fixtures and competitive season in early September. B&F are again keen to welcome new players and are especially keen to hear from local youth players who are looking to make the switch and step-up from junior/youth football into the senior game.

For further details, contact Stuart McQuillan via email at stuart_mcquillan1@sky.com, or Mark Whitehead on 07855 754812.