FOOTBALL: Bourton & Frankton kick-off with visit of Whitnash

Two home games to start their Coventry Alliance season

Bourton and Frankton get their 2019/20 season underway this weekend with the first of two home games to open the new campaign.

Despite finishing in the relegation places last term, Bourton have retained their spot in Division 3 of the Coventry Alliance League and get the new season off the ground on Saturday,, September 7 with the visit of Whitnash Town, with a 2pm kick off.

That is followed the week after with the visit of AFC Binley Reserves, before the short trip to face Crick Athletic Reserves on Saturday, September 21.

Over the coming months, another competitive division is in prospect which will also see Bourton come up against Balsall & Berkswell Reserves, Kenilworth Wardens, Christ the King IIIs, Triumph Athletic Reserves and Rugby FC Reserves, plus new side The Wallace.

Training for all players continues on Tuesday evenings at the club’s ground on Main Street, Bourton on Dunsmore.

New players are always welcome. Contact Mark on 07855 754812 for further details.