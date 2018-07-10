FOOTBALL: Brinklow announce new manager for senior teams

Pulford brings wealth of playing experience and impressive managerial track record

Brinklow Football Club have announced the appointment of a new Seniors manager. Wayne Pulford, who has been the club’s most successful Junior and Youth teams manager has made the step up into the Seniors role.

Wayne enjoyed a successful career as a player for Rugby Town, Coventry Sphinx, Barwell and Nuneaton Griff.

Brinklow chairman, Declan Mellett said: “ Wayne brings a wealth of experience of playing at a high level, together with an impressive managerial track record.

“His professional approach to management and knowledge of the club made him the obvious man for the job.”