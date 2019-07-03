FOOTBALL: Brinklow are tournament champions after three penalty shoot-outs

Managers delighted with performance of whole Under 12s team

Brinklow Under 12s took the top spot at the Hillmorton tournament at the weekend.

The team were resolute and determined throughout their matches, qualifying out the group with a rare penalty shoot-out. They then had to cope with another penalty shoot-out in the semi- finals to book themselves in the final.

The final was another tight affair against a very good Santos team, but outstanding goalkeeping saw it also go down to penalties. All the players took their penalties and it was down to the keepers in sudden death but it was the Brinklow keeper, Hal Chessel, who saved his opposite number's penalty and then stepped up to score his own to bring the trophy to Brinklow. Managers Daniel Mallison and Sean Tilley were delighted by the performance of the whole team: Hal Chessel, Sam Monk, Adam Monk, Fin Richmond, Ethan Capelett, Brandon Haley, Josh Tilley and Jack Cook.