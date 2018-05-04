FOOTBALL: Brinklow celebrate extra-time cup victory

Foleshill Charity Cup champions

Foleshill Charity Cup Final

Brinklow 3 Folly Lane Old Boys Reserves 2 (after extra time)

Brinklow started the game strongly and dominated the opening encounters.

Phil Kolodynski put Brinklow into the lead after 16 minutes latching onto a defence-splitting pass from Brandon Smith and coolly finishing with the side of his boot.

Matt Wells almost increased Brinklow’s lead nine minutes charging down a clearance from the keeper only to see the ricocheting ball go wide of the goal.

The second half saw a resurgent Folly Lane have Brinklow on the back foot for long periods.

Brinklow grabbed their second goal much against the run of play when long throw from Nic Whittam was headed home by Kolodynski.

The final minutes of full time saw high drama. Folly pulled a goal back from the penalty spot with two minutes remaining and equalised in a stoppage time.

The match was settled on 104 minutes when Mike Thomas out jumped the Folly Lane defence to head home a Tom Ford corner to clinch the trophy for Brinklow.