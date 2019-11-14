FOOTBALL: Brinklow Colts U11s celebrate Autumn Trophy win

Brinklow U11s with their Autumn Trophy and medals

Brinklow progressed to the semi -finals of the Senior Nursing Cup 5-2 at the expense of lower league opposition Stockingford Reserves.

Connor McKiernan put Brinklow into a second minute lead and Connor Pulford soon made it 2-0 from a free kick.

A Morgan Pulford cross was despatched from close range by Ash Marks for 3-0 and Morgan Pulford brought down a Robbie Hancox cross to lash the ball home for the fourth.

Brinklow Under 11s

The fifth came on 78 minutes when the visiting keeper could only parry a Lloyd Pulford shot leaving Ben Mills to score. Stockingford never lost heart and rallied with two late goals.

Brinklow Colts played Leamington Brakes Blue in the U11 Autumn Trophy Cup Final.

Leamington started stronger and two early chances were saved by some excellent keeping from Noah Greene.

Shae Stanley scored for Brinklow but Brakes equalised. An excellent run and strike by Daniel Parker was rewarded with a goal that was followed with some hard work by Leo Harrison, seeing his shot deflected into the path of Tom Craig, who made it 3-1.

Brinklow Under 15s observe a minute's silence on Remembrance Sunday

Some excellent defending by Brinklow Man of the Match Marco Rodriguez could not prevent Leamington making it 3-2 before a clinical finish from Harry Johnson secured the win for Brinklow 4-2.

Brinklow U12s were looking to build on last week’s cup win as they travelled to St Finbarr’s for a league fixture.

Ollie Jones opened with a thunderbolt from outside the box and Finbarr’s equaliser set up a tense second half, both teams playing some quality football .

The home side took the lead from the penalty spot but a free kick from Jacob Smith rattled the crossbar and dropped into the six yard box for Mason King to power in the rebound.

The comeback was completed when Danny DeSouza held his nerve to score from the penalty spot after a foul from the home keeper.

Man of the match Cameron James – a dominant performance in defence.

Brinklow U15s were brought back to reality with an insipid performance against Leamington Brakes that cost the hosts their unbeaten home record, 3-0.

After a lively start from both teams, Brakes took the lead from a header. They then should have been reduced to ten players after a foul, which forced the home captain off for the rest of the game .