FOOTBALL: Brinklow game in appreciation of club stalwart Mick Holt

Past and present players enjoy friendly match to honour magnificent contribution of ‘living legend’

Brinklow players of the past and present came together to play a friendly match in appreciation of club stalwart Mick ‘Bolty’ Holt.

The game organised by former player, Ryan Byrne was refereed by local referee Peter Day.

The sun shone, everyone enjoyed themselves and nobody cared who won. Club Chairman, Declan Mellett said: “Bolty is a living legend who has made a magnificent contribution to Brinklow Football Club over the years. Many of those playing today were coached by him as young lads and it is a great tribute that so many have turned up today to honour him.”