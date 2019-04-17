FOOTBALL: Brinklow's weekend round-up

Under 14s move up to third in table

U11s: Brinklow hosted Lutterworth in what can only be described as a perfect advertisement for junior football. Both teams started with attacking formations but Brinklow scored first with a cracker from midfielder Noah Ward.

With a goal under their belt, Brinklow stepped up a gear, as a series of crisp, fast passing moves added to their tally through Danny De Souza, Harley Edgar and Johnny Whitley before halftime.

Lutterworth battled putting Brinklow under pressure but defence turned into attack as more goals from Danny and Harley completing his hatrick found their way past Lutterworth’s talented goalie.

The pace was electric, Brinklow hassled continuously; making quick substitutions allowing for fatigue in a team missing two players.

Two more goals from Cameron James and Leo Worth as well as a goal for Lutterworth made this a really great game to watch.

Man of the Match: Harley Edgar for his stunning hat-trick and superb all round play.

Harry Shorten creating another chance in Brinklow Under 14s' game with Rugby Town Cougars

U14s: Rugby Town Cougars 1 Brinklow 13: Cougars’ recent improvement in results threatened to give Brinklow a stern test but an early brace from Ryan Prior settled the nerves and they didn’t look back. Without their main keeper Cougars were put to the sword in the first half and were nine down at the break through Arjun-Singh Sembi, Dan Frodsham, Matty Natawidjaja, Harvey Mellet , Harry Shorten 2 and Ryan’s third.

The visitors showed the correct respect to their opposition but still added four more. Jack Leigh scored a superb free kick, Harry hit a third, and Kye Gilbey added his goal. Cougars did get a well worked goal through Christian Vaughan. Normal keeper Bradlee Durston headed against a post and Dylan Smith completed the scoring with the last kick of the game.

This was a superb performance from Brinklow which moved them up to third in the table.