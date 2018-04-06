FOOTBALL: Brinklow Under 10s celebrate victory in Spring Cup final

Fantastic game against spirited Rugby Town Pumas

Under 10s Spring Cup Final: Rugby Town Pumas v Brinklow

Last Wednesday saw the boys in action against a spirited Rugby Town Pumas at Kilsby Lane - a chance for them to get their hands on some well deserved silverware.

They had produced some breathtaking football to reach the final and were not about to let this opportunity pass them by.

As always the game started at a ferocious pace, testing the defences.

It was Brinklow who took an early lead as skipper Cameron James rifled home an unstoppable free kick. This settled some pre-match nerves and allowed the boys to relax and enjoy the occasion.

The last month has seen the boys develop a real bond on the pitch - they work so hard for each other and never give the opposing team time on the ball. This was proved in the final as every time Rugby attacked there was one, if not two, boys in yellow and blue ready to steal the ball.

Try as they might Rugby just could not breach was was proving to be a solid rearguard. Brinklow defended like their lives depended on it, tackled like heroes and could easily have added to the scoreline late on, but the skipper’s goal was enough to take the trophy.

The full time whistle was met with cheers of delight. . The boys had produced a stunning victory to win the cup that they so deserved.

Fantastic to watch and such a pleasure to be part of - thank you boys - these memories will last a lifetime.

Brinklow U10s are now recruiting for next season, see club website for contact details.

U11s: Brinklow were engaged in a lively encounter with Ernesford Grange. The lads started strongly but at first struggled to crack a resolute Ernesford defence. Leo Jay created the opening for the first goal after beating two defenders and having his shot parried away by the keeper.

Charlie Clarke showed good goal poaching instincts by slipping the loose ball home. The second half saw the lads slow to get off the mark but a classic poacher’s goal from Ruben Linton and another which saw him beat three defenders before slotting the ball home set the seal on a great performance.

Manager Dan Mallinson said: “My man of the match was Leo Jay whose great wing play had a major impact on the game.”

Coventry Alliance League – Division 2: Brinklow 2 Copsewood 3: A double strike from former Brinklow player David Moyo, put the skids under their recent run of good form.

The visitors scored on 12 minutes with a Josh Harding header. Matt Wells restored parity in the 22nd, beating two defenders and shooting home from five yards.

Moyo fired the visitors into the lead on 36 minutes with a shot from the corner of the goal area that neatly lobbed the keeper. Moyo was again on target two minutes later with a stunning strike from 30 yards.

Mike Thomas reduced the deficit with a low shot which seemed to have found the visitors’ keeper unsighted.

Brinklow came close to grabbing an equaliser when a Tom Glasscoe effort was cleared off the line. Thomas almost grabbed his second, but was unable to keep his shot down after meeting a Jordan Hayward cross on the volley.