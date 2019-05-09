FOOTBALL: Brinklow Under 11s show teamwork makes the dream work

Under 9s and Under 12s seeking extra players to boost their squads

U9s: Brinklow Under 9s Yellow and Blue teams both had a good season spent developing their skills and generally enjoying their fotball.

Brinklow Under 9s Blues and Yellows need extra players to join their squads for next season

Both teams are looking to increase their squad size for next season and are inviting newcomers to join them. Please visit the club website brinklowfc.co.uk/wp/about/contacts/managers/ for contact details.

U11s: Sunday’s fixture against Chaplefields Colts was one of those games when the closest of friendships are formed. A long season has seen the U11s improve consistently - unfortunately for Chapelfield. With three goals in the first three minutes from Riley Bloxham, Harley Edgar and Danny DeSouza, the Brinklow boys were on top.

With a swift change of formation, Mason King, the rock in defence all season and Logan Cooper the dependable goalkeeper found themselves up front as manager Smith challenged all the boys to keep their focus and learn the demands that each position requires.

With more goals from Ethan Gray, Cameron James and Leo Worth the team tried desperately to support King and Cooper, the only boys not to have scored all season.

Finally their efforts paid off with three brilliantly taken and celebrated goals.

This was almost a coming of age performance from the boys; a reward for their season’s efforts, where every boy has enjoyed and excelled - another perfect example that teamwork makes the dream work.

U12s: Brinklow’s current Under 12s squad are looking for new players to bolster their already successful team .

Manager Dan Mallinson said: “I’ve got a great team of talented players, who went all the way to the semi-finals of the cup this year and pushed on in our league performances.

We are moving from 9 to 11 players and so would like to get more players to come and join in the development for next season from our experienced and qualified coaches.”

There will be trials at their Barr Lane ground at 6.30pm on Thursday, May 9 and Thursday, May 16, although alternative dates can be arranged. For more information call 077862 60807 or email mallyccfc@hotmail.co.uk